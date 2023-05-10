Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Veszprém
  5. Balatonfueredi jaras
  6. Balatonfuered

Residential properties for sale in Balatonfuered, Hungary

101 property total found
3 room apartment in Balatonfuered, Hungary
3 room apartment
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€ 242,029
2 room apartment in Balatonfuered, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€ 166,917
3 room apartment in Balatonfuered, Hungary
3 room apartment
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
€ 794,201
House in Balatonfuered, Hungary
House
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
€ 142,418
2 room apartment in Balatonfuered, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€ 86,151
3 room house in Balatonfuered, Hungary
3 room house
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
€ 565,363
5 room house in Balatonfuered, Hungary
5 room house
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€ 804,970
2 room apartment in Balatonfuered, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€ 153,456
4 room house in Balatonfuered, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
€ 802,277
4 room house in Balatonfuered, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
€ 1,076,613
8 room house in Balatonfuered, Hungary
8 room house
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
€ 452,291
2 room apartment in Balatonfuered, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€ 177,686
3 room house in Balatonfuered, Hungary
3 room house
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€ 323,065
6 room apartment in Balatonfuered, Hungary
6 room apartment
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 171 m²
€ 977,271
4 room apartment in Balatonfuered, Hungary
4 room apartment
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
€ 592,285
4 room house in Balatonfuered, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€ 530,365
4 room apartment in Balatonfuered, Hungary
4 room apartment
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
€ 357,794
4 room apartment in Balatonfuered, Hungary
4 room apartment
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
€ 355,371
6 room house in Balatonfuered, Hungary
6 room house
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 469 m²
€ 1,493,905
5 room apartment in Balatonfuered, Hungary
5 room apartment
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€ 648,822
5 room apartment in Balatonfuered, Hungary
5 room apartment
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
€ 489,982
House in Balatonfuered, Hungary
House
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Area 78 m²
€ 0
5 room apartment in Balatonfuered, Hungary
5 room apartment
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
€ 379,601
6 room apartment in Balatonfuered, Hungary
6 room apartment
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
€ 371,524
3 room apartment in Balatonfuered, Hungary
3 room apartment
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
€ 395,754
4 room house in Balatonfuered, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 120 m²
€ 1,100,000
6 room house in Balatonfuered, Hungary
6 room house
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
€ 511,250
4 room house in Balatonfuered, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
€ 376,640
2 room apartment in Balatonfuered, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€ 126,264
4 room apartment in Balatonfuered, Hungary
4 room apartment
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€ 301,258
