2
Realting.com
Hungary
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Hungary
8 618 properties total found
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
2 bath
5 Floor
€ 595,000
Historical center, with a full panorama on the synagogue, in a beautiful house with an eleva…
Apartment
Budapest, Hungary
57 m²
4 Floor
€ 220,000
The seventh district, historical center, opposite the tourist complex Guzhu Udwar, in the ho…
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
2 bath
98 m²
3 Floor
€ 300,000
Historic center, in a beautiful historic building with elevator, luxury apartment after the …
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
2 bath
88 m²
3 Floor
€ 294,000
The seventh district, the historical center, the boulevard ring Erzebet, opposite the Madach…
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
2 bath
90 m²
3 Floor
€ 295,000
7 district on the border with 5, practically opposite Astoria, historical center, in a histo…
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
2 bath
3 Floor
€ 1,200,000
Historical center, near Basilica, fully furnished designer luxury apartment in a beautiful h…
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
2 bath
96 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 489,000
Füzesabonyban központhoz közel beépíthető nagy telek családi házzal eladó! A telek közel …
3 room apartment
Pest megye, Hungary
2 bath
110 m²
2 Floor
€ 485,000
Gyöngyös kedvelt lakótelepén, a Ringsted úton 66 nm-es, 2. emeleti, liftes, amerikai-konyha-…
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
84 m²
€ 234,986
In the 11th district at a quiet street we are selling a 84 sqm apartment with a 5 sqm storag…
1 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
32 m²
€ 75,536
3 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
63 m²
€ 78,462
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
47 m²
€ 74,446
1 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
41 m²
€ 79,526
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
49 m²
€ 313,847
Property for sale with a large balcony in Eötvös street. This 2 bedroom apartment has a bedr…
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
82 m²
€ 212,512
4 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
120 m²
€ 343,104
2 room apartment
Pusztavacs, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
€ 127,401
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
51 m²
€ 103,436
1 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
€ 79,765
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
56 m²
€ 128,996
2 room apartment
Pusztavacs, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
€ 78,462
3 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
59 m²
€ 79,526
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
80 m²
€ 422,895
On the border of the 5th and 6th districts, a 2 bedroom apartment of 80 sqm is for sale! I r…
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
52 m²
€ 67,823
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
48 m²
€ 76,866
2 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
54 m²
€ 87,771
2 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
53 m²
€ 89,899
2 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
37 m²
€ 79,792
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
53 m²
€ 100,803
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
53 m²
€ 177,669
