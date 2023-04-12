Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in France

Metropolitan France
8
Bayonne
3
Ile-de-France
3
New Aquitaine
3
Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes
1
Avignon
1
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur
1
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
3 room townhousein Avignon, France
3 room townhouse
Avignon, France
4 Number of rooms
Price on request
Townhouse 6 bedroomsin Dorat, France
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Dorat, France
10 Number of rooms 340 m²
Price on request
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Paris, France
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Paris, France
350 m²
€ 3,900,000
The family townhouse is located next to Monso Park in Paris. Monso Park is located in the 8t…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Paris, France
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Paris, France
350 m²
€ 3,700,000
The luxury townhouse with an area of 350 square meters is located in the capital of France -…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Paris, France
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Paris, France
250 m²
€ 2,430,000
The beautiful townhouse is located in the 16th arrondissement of Paris, on the famous Avenue…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Biarritz, France
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Biarritz, France
210 m²
€ 995,000
The beautiful townhouse is located in the center of Biarritz. The property is built in the 2…
Townhouse 6 bedroomsin Biarritz, France
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Biarritz, France
230 m²
€ 1,525,000
Lovely townhouse in Biarritz. The property layout consists of 6 bedrooms, bathrooms, a fully…
Townhouse 6 bedroomsin Biarritz, France
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Biarritz, France
180 m²
€ 900,000
Charming townhouse in the heart of Biarritz in France. The residential area covers 180 squar…

Properties features in France

with beach
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir