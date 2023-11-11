UAE
Realting.com
Residential
France
Rochechouart
Residential properties for sale in Rochechouart, France
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Chalet 5 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Cognac-la-Foret, France
5
700 m²
The luxury mansion is located in the Cognac region, France. The house is between Jarnak and …
€988,000
Recommend
Chalet 2 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with garden
Cognac-la-Foret, France
2
650 m²
The unique castle is located 20 km south of Angulem, Cognac region, France. The ancient Rena…
€2,45M
Recommend
Chalet 5 bedrooms with furniture, with garden, with heating
Cognac-la-Foret, France
5
900 m²
The superb mansion is located near the town of Cognac, region of Charanta, France. The 18th …
€2,05M
Recommend
Chalet 43 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Cognac-la-Foret, France
43
3 000 m²
Fantastic château is located on the banks of the Charanta River in the suburbs of Cognac, Fr…
€1,59M
Recommend
Castle 15 bedrooms with furniture, with garden, with heating
Cognac-la-Foret, France
15
1 000 m²
The majestic castle is located on the banks of the river in Cognac, France. The 16th century…
€9,45M
Recommend
Castle 13 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Cognac-la-Foret, France
13
1 255 m²
The luxury castle, built in 1880, is located on the banks of the Sharanta River, in the town…
€3,95M
Recommend
Castle 12 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Cognac-la-Foret, France
12
1 255 m²
The exceptional 19th century castle is located in a quiet area of the surprisingly beautiful…
€3,95M
1
Recommend
Castle 43 bedrooms with garage, with garden, with heating
Cognac-la-Foret, France
43
3 200 m²
An impressive 19th century castle with beautiful views of Charanta is located near Cognac, F…
€1,59M
1
Recommend
Castle 8 bedrooms with air conditioning, with garage, with garden
Cognac-la-Foret, France
8
600 m²
The small castle is built in the heart of Cognac Province, among hills and vineyards, locate…
€1,10M
1
Recommend
