Residential properties for sale in Marseille, France

7 properties total found
4 room apartmentin Marseille, France
4 room apartment
Marseille, France
4 Number of rooms 88 m²
€ 492,000
Date of delivery of the object: 3 quarter 2022 Next to Michel Boulevard and in the heart of …
4 room apartmentin Marseille, France
4 room apartment
Marseille, France
4 Number of rooms 82 m²
€ 499,000
Date of delivery of the object: 3 quarter 2022 Next to Michel Boulevard and in the heart of …
3 room apartmentin Marseille, France
3 room apartment
Marseille, France
3 Number of rooms 59 m²
€ 335,000
Date of delivery of the object: 3 quarter 2022 Next to Michel Boulevard and in the heart of …
3 room apartmentin Marseille, France
3 room apartment
Marseille, France
3 Number of rooms 73 m²
€ 399,000
Date of delivery of the object: immediately To allow the instruction of the file, thank you …
2 room apartmentin Marseille, France
2 room apartment
Marseille, France
2 Number of rooms 43 m²
€ 166,000
Date of delivery of the facility: 1st quarter 2024 A stone's throw from La Joliette, metro, …
2 room apartmentin Marseille, France
2 room apartment
Marseille, France
2 Number of rooms 48 m²
€ 269,000
Date of delivery of the facility: 1st quarter 2024 A stone's throw from La Joliette, metro, …
2 room apartmentin Marseille, France
2 room apartment
Marseille, France
2 Number of rooms 42 m²
€ 241,000
Date of delivery of the facility: 1st quarter 2024 A stone's throw from La Joliette, metro, …

Properties features in Marseille, France

