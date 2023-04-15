France
Realting.com
France
Metropolitan France
Ain
Residential properties for sale in Ain, France
Bourg-en-Bresse
77
Gex
1
87 properties total found
3 room apartment
Ars-sur-Formans, France
3 Number of rooms
64 m²
€ 274,000
Date of delivery of the object: 3 quarter 2024 NEW RESIDENCE IN THE THREE In the heart of…
2 room apartment
Ars-sur-Formans, France
2 Number of rooms
47 m²
€ 208,000
Date of delivery of the object: 3 quarter 2024 NEW RESIDENCE IN THE THREE In the heart of…
2 room apartment
Saint-Genis-Pouilly, France
2 Number of rooms
42 m²
€ 312,500
Date of delivery of the object: 3 quarter 2024 Discover our new luxury complex "LE MAGNIFIQU…
2 room apartment
Ars-sur-Formans, France
2 Number of rooms
47 m²
€ 242,000
Date of delivery of the object: 3 quarter 2024 NEW RESIDENCE IN THE THREE In the heart of…
3 room apartment
Ars-sur-Formans, France
3 Number of rooms
62 m²
€ 282,000
Date of delivery of the object: 3 quarter 2024 NEW RESIDENCE IN THE THREE In the heart of…
2 room apartment
Ars-sur-Formans, France
2 Number of rooms
47 m²
€ 243,000
Date of delivery of the object: 3 quarter 2024 NEW RESIDENCE IN THE THREE In the heart of…
2 room apartment
Ars-sur-Formans, France
2 Number of rooms
46 m²
€ 217,000
Date of delivery of the object: 3 quarter 2024 NEW RESIDENCE IN THE THREE In the heart of…
3 room apartment
Ars-sur-Formans, France
3 Number of rooms
63 m²
€ 270,000
Date of delivery of the object: 3 quarter 2024 NEW RESIDENCE IN THE THREE In the heart of…
3 room apartment
Ars-sur-Formans, France
3 Number of rooms
72 m²
€ 296,000
Date of delivery of the object: 3 quarter 2024 NEW RESIDENCE IN THE THREE In the heart of…
3 room apartment
Ars-sur-Formans, France
3 Number of rooms
63 m²
€ 267,000
Date of delivery of the object: 3 quarter 2024 NEW RESIDENCE IN THE THREE In the heart of…
5 room apartment
Ars-sur-Formans, France
5 Number of rooms
103 m²
€ 507,000
Date of delivery of the object: 3 quarter 2024 NEW RESIDENCE IN THE THREE In the heart of…
Apartment
Miribel, France
€ 609,000
IDYLLE Cette petite résidence Idylle nichée dans la nature, du studio au 5 pièces, certains …
Apartment
Miribel, France
68 m²
€ 331,000
IDYLLE Cette petite résidence Idylle nichée dans la nature, du studio au 5 pièces, certains …
Apartment
Miribel, France
89 m²
€ 419,000
IDYLLE Cette petite résidence Idylle nichée dans la nature, du studio au 5 pièces, certains …
Apartment
Miribel, France
42 m²
€ 215,000
IDYLLE Cette petite résidence Idylle nichée dans la nature, du studio au 5 pièces, certains …
Apartment
Miribel, France
40 m²
€ 201,000
IDYLLE Cette petite résidence Idylle nichée dans la nature, du studio au 5 pièces, certains …
Apartment
Miribel, France
28 m²
€ 165,000
IDYLLE Cette petite résidence Idylle nichée dans la nature, du studio au 5 pièces, certains …
Apartment
Miribel, France
64 m²
€ 295,000
IDYLLE Cette petite résidence Idylle nichée dans la nature, du studio au 5 pièces, certains …
Apartment
Miribel, France
78 m²
€ 393,000
IDYLLE Cette petite résidence Idylle nichée dans la nature, du studio au 5 pièces, certains …
Apartment
Miribel, France
42 m²
€ 222,000
IDYLLE Cette petite résidence Idylle nichée dans la nature, du studio au 5 pièces, certains …
Apartment
Miribel, France
60 m²
€ 296,000
IDYLLE Cette petite résidence Idylle nichée dans la nature, du studio au 5 pièces, certains …
Apartment
Miribel, France
69 m²
€ 315,000
IDYLLE Cette petite résidence Idylle nichée dans la nature, du studio au 5 pièces, certains …
Apartment
Miribel, France
104 m²
€ 345,781
Open Nouvelle résidence d'une architecture très contemporaine, constituée de 43 logements. D…
Apartment
Miribel, France
73 m²
€ 385,000
IDYLLE Cette petite résidence Idylle nichée dans la nature, du studio au 5 pièces, certains …
Apartment
Miribel, France
78 m²
€ 405,000
IDYLLE Cette petite résidence Idylle nichée dans la nature, du studio au 5 pièces, certains …
Apartment
Miribel, France
29 m²
€ 181,000
IDYLLE Cette petite résidence Idylle nichée dans la nature, du studio au 5 pièces, certains …
Apartment
Miribel, France
110 m²
€ 541,000
IDYLLE Cette petite résidence Idylle nichée dans la nature, du studio au 5 pièces, certains …
Apartment
Miribel, France
98 m²
€ 431,090
Open Nouvelle résidence d'une architecture très contemporaine, constituée de 43 logements. D…
Apartment
Miribel, France
104 m²
€ 398,104
Open Nouvelle résidence d'une architecture très contemporaine, constituée de 43 logements. D…
Apartment
Miribel, France
92 m²
€ 395,000
IDYLLE Cette petite résidence Idylle nichée dans la nature, du studio au 5 pièces, certains …
