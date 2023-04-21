Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in North Savo, Finland

Sisae-Savon seutukunta
13
North Eastern Savonia
11
Nilsiae
9
Suonenjoki
8
Kiuruvesi
7
Lapinlahti
7
Iisalmi
5
Keitele
5
128 properties total found
Apartment in Varkaus, Finland
Apartment
Varkaus, Finland
Price on request
Townhouse in Kangaslampi, Finland
Townhouse
Kangaslampi, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Iisalmi, Finland
Apartment
Iisalmi, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Sonkajaervi, Finland
Apartment
Sonkajaervi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Sonk…
Townhouse in Riistavesi, Finland
Townhouse
Riistavesi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kuop…
Townhouse in Keitele, Finland
Townhouse
Keitele, Finland
Price on request
Townhouse in Tuusniemi, Finland
Townhouse
Tuusniemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Tuus…
Apartment in Iisalmi, Finland
Apartment
Iisalmi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Iisa…
Apartment in Lapinlahti, Finland
Apartment
Lapinlahti, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Lapi…
Apartment in Siilinjaervi, Finland
Apartment
Siilinjaervi, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Varkaus, Finland
Apartment
Varkaus, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Inexpensive, simple and c…
Apartment in Kuopio, Finland
Apartment
Kuopio, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Rautalampi, Finland
Apartment
Rautalampi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Rautalampi…
Apartment in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Auction! Three bedroom apart…
Apartment in Varkaus, Finland
Apartment
Varkaus, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Two bedroom apartment in Var…
Apartment in Iisalmi, Finland
Apartment
Iisalmi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Iisa…
Townhouse in Rautavaara, Finland
Townhouse
Rautavaara, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! For sale two bedroom apar…
Apartment in Kiuruvesi, Finland
Apartment
Kiuruvesi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the center of Kiuruves…
Apartment in Varkaus, Finland
Apartment
Varkaus, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Six-room apartment in Varkaus…
Apartment in Siilinjaervi, Finland
Apartment
Siilinjaervi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Good studio for sale 28 m…
Apartment in Nilsiae, Finland
Apartment
Nilsiae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Bright one-room apartment…
Apartment in Mikka, Finland
Apartment
Mikka, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Lapinlahti…
Apartment in Kiuruvesi, Finland
Apartment
Kiuruvesi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the center of Kiuruves…
Apartment in Vehmersalmi, Finland
Apartment
Vehmersalmi, Finland
Price on request
Townhouse in Rautavaara, Finland
Townhouse
Rautavaara, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Rautavaara…
Apartment in Varkaus, Finland
Apartment
Varkaus, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Varkaus, 2…
House in Rautalampi, Finland
House
Rautalampi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Rautalampi…
Townhouse in Leppaevirta, Finland
Townhouse
Leppaevirta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Lepp…
Apartment in Suonenjoki, Finland
Apartment
Suonenjoki, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Suon…
Townhouse in Rautalampi, Finland
Townhouse
Rautalampi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Raut…

Properties features in North Savo, Finland

with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
