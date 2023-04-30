Czech Republic
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
Central Bohemia
Stredocesky kraj
okres Praha-vychod
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in okres Praha-vychod, Czech Republic
21 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Apartment
Zlata, Czech Republic
160 m²
€ 624,423
Apartment
Radejovice, Czech Republic
150 m²
€ 752,700
Apartment
Sestajovice, Czech Republic
148 m²
€ 642,318
Apartment
Nehvizdy, Czech Republic
930 m²
€ 988,650
We offer for sale a place technically equipped for the production or storage of products in …
Apartment
Mnichovice, Czech Republic
85 m²
€ 266,175
completely renovated brick house 85m2 with a plot of 315m2, layout 3 + 1, there is a garage …
3 room apartment
Polerady, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms
71 m²
€ 355,095
apartment 3 + kk 71m2 with access to the garden The ground floor apartment has a corridor, a…
Apartment
Mukarov, Czech Republic
1 222 m²
€ 1,602,120
For sale stylish guesthouse focused on sports and recreation, with a plot of 3588 m2, Prague…
Apartment
Nehvizdy, Czech Republic
96 m²
€ 406,809
House 4 + 1 96m2 with a plot of 275 m2 & # 8212; ready to move in! 2 bathrooms, parking spac…
Apartment
Kostelec nad cernymi lesy, Czech Republic
94 m²
€ 184,821
family house with a layout of 3 + kk 94 m2 + attic 30 m2 (prepared for conversion into anoth…
Apartment
Drisy, Czech Republic
97 m²
€ 169,728
The house is brick 97m2, partially basement. The layout of the house is 3 + kk. Part of the …
Apartment
Sudovo Hlavno, Czech Republic
111 m²
€ 241,293
brick family house in the village of Sudovo Glavno, with good access to Prague. A country-st…
Apartment
Lounovice, Czech Republic
93 m²
€ 201,552
For sale family home near Prague in the village of Louοovice. House 3 + kk in front of the h…
Apartment
Nupaky, Czech Republic
115 m²
€ 375,453
Sale of townhouse with layout 4 + kk area 115 m2 and garden 75 m2 in village Nupaki parking …
Apartment
Babice, Czech Republic
84 m²
€ 267,111
light house 84m2 with plot 581m2 with beautiful garden and stream, with parking space On the…
Apartment
ricany, Czech Republic
120 m²
€ 430,287
separate family house 120m2 with layout 4 + 1, with spacious garden, conveniently located in…
Apartment
Nupaky, Czech Republic
146 m²
€ 360,321
Brick house 146m2 with garden, + there is a separate garage which is about 100 metres from t…
Apartment
Babice, Czech Republic
84 m²
€ 255,879
84m2 home for year-round stay and rest. The whole building is insulated. with a beautiful g…
2 room apartment
Klicany, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
52 m²
€ 154,128
The Apartment is in the new brick building with thermal insulation. Heating — gas cen…
3 room apartment
Velke Popovice, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
75 m²
€ 166,803
Sale of the Apartment 3+1 after complete reconstruction and of 70 m ². The Apartment is loc…
2 room apartment
Nehvizdy, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
60 m²
€ 202,761
We offer for sale the Apartment on the first floor of a townhouse. The Apartment of 2+1 60 …
1 room apartment
Nehvizdy, Czech Republic
1 Number of rooms
50 m²
€ 159,705
The Apartment of 1+1 50 m ² in the project of a new building The basement belongs to the Ap…
