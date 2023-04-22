Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Bezirk Moedling, Austria

7 properties total found
5 room house in Brunn am Gebirge, Austria
5 room house
Brunn am Gebirge, Austria
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 1 822 m²
€ 1,225,000
Beautiful family house in a great location This unique piece of jewelry can be found just a…
4 room house in Sulz im Wienerwald, Austria
4 room house
Sulz im Wienerwald, Austria
4 Number of rooms 5 bath 350 m²
Price on request
9 room house in Gemeinde Perchtoldsdorf, Austria
9 room house
Gemeinde Perchtoldsdorf, Austria
10 Number of rooms 4 bath 224 m²
€ 1,250,000
It is a semi-detached house completed in 2016. The 2 residential units, each with a terrace…
4 room apartment in Giesshuebl, Austria
4 room apartment
Giesshuebl, Austria
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 166 m²
Price on request
Villa Villa in Gemeinde Breitenfurt bei Wien, Austria
Villa Villa
Gemeinde Breitenfurt bei Wien, Austria
603 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,600,000
In Breitenfurt West an apartment building with a large garden and a covered pool is for sale…

Properties features in Bezirk Moedling, Austria

