Houses for sale in Bezirk Moedling, Austria

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Houses for sale in Bezirk Modling, Austria

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4 properties total found
7 room house in Maria Enzersdorf, Austria
7 room house
Maria Enzersdorf, Austria
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
Maria Enzersdorf is a suburb with a very well-developed infrastructure. The villa is located…
$2,29M
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Villa 8 rooms in Hinterbruhl, Austria
Villa 8 rooms
Hinterbruhl, Austria
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 4
Gaadner StreetsExclusive villa with private elevator in the house, pool and view of green ar…
$2,76M
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7 room house in Giesshubl, Austria
7 room house
Giesshubl, Austria
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 046 m²
This unique house is located on an elevated position in a quiet and peaceful location in Gie…
$4,97M
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5 room house in Modling, Austria
5 room house
Modling, Austria
Rooms 5
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa was completely renovated Double doors and high bright rooms give the house Authent…
$1,60M
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