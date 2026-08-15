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Apartments for sale in Bezirk Modling, Austria

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2 properties total found
4 room apartment in Perchtoldsdorf, Austria
4 room apartment
Perchtoldsdorf, Austria
Rooms 4
Area 88 m²
Floor 2
Spacious 4-Room Apartment with Loggia in Quiet Perchtoldsdorf This generous and light-filled…
$521,969
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4 room apartment in Perchtoldsdorf, Austria
4 room apartment
Perchtoldsdorf, Austria
Rooms 4
Area 85 m²
This unique ground floor apartment offers exclusive living comfort in a sought-after locatio…
$751,636
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