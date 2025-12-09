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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Capri Fase 2

Resinera Voladilla, Hiszpania
od
$704,205
;
16
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39477
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 616495932
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasteczko
    Estepona
  • Wioska
    Resinera Voladilla

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Exclusive apartment complex with Mediterranean essence located in the resin golf just 10 minutes from San Pedro de Alcantara, and 15 minutes from Puerto Banus. Surrounded by mountainous environment and 10 minutes from the beach. It guarantees maximum privacy and optimizes the use of sunlight. The interior spaces, spacious and perfectly distributed, stand out for their spaciousness and brightness. Thanks to the large terraces of the high-rise homes, the solariums of the penthouses and the private gardens of the first floor, the wonderful environment of the Costa del Sol is part of each home. On the exterior, the soft and singular lines blend with the landscape, generating a symbiosis between the buildings and the gardens. An integrating vision based on the premise that good architecture starts with respect and integration in its urban and natural context. Among the complete community facilities, special mention should be made of its two outdoor swimming pools, its coworking area, its fully equipped gymnasium and its sauna with shower area.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Resinera Voladilla, Hiszpania
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Capri Fase 2
Resinera Voladilla, Hiszpania
od
$704,205
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