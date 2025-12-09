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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Eco Agua

Bel Air, Hiszpania
od
$1,88M
;
7
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ID: 39191
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 833852250
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasteczko
    Estepona
  • Wioska
    Bel Air
  • Adres
    Calle Mejorana

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
This villa is designed as a high-efficiency Passive House villa that harmonizes contemporary architecture, advanced technology, and bioclimatic principles. The design concept prioritizes comfort, low energy consumption, and healthy indoor environments, combining modern aesthetics with sustainability. Its elegant volumes, large windows, and open interiors create a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor living, emphasizing natural light, orientation, and landscape integration. The property features a total interior area of 295 m², complemented by 25 m² of terraces that allow for enjoying the outdoors and relaxing moments. The villa is distributed over three levels, thoughtfully designed to optimize comfort and privacy in every space. In the semi-basement, with a surface area of 75 m², there is a complete wellness area that includes a sauna and relaxation zone, along with a separate shower and bathroom. This level also offers a spacious multi-purpose room that can be adapted as a gym, cinema room, or private lounge. Additionally, it includes a laundry area, technical room, storage space, and circulation areas. The ground floor, measuring 110 m², is home to the heart of the property: a bright 35 m² living and dining area seamlessly integrated with a modern open-plan kitchen featuring a central island, creating an ideal space for both daily living and entertaining. This level also includes an additional bedroom that can be used as an office or guest room, a full bathroom, and a generous entrance and circulation area. On the first floor, also 110 m², you will find the sleeping area. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet and an en-suite bathroom, offering a private and elegant retreat. This floor also includes two additional bedrooms, a shared bathroom, and ample circulation and storage spaces. The terraces, totaling 25 m², are divided between a main terrace on the ground floor—perfect for outdoor dining or relaxing—and a private terrace connected to the master bedroom, ideal for starting the day in a მშვიდ environment.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Bel Air, Hiszpania
Edukacja
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Jedzenie i picie
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Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Eco Agua
Bel Air, Hiszpania
od
$1,88M
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