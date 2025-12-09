Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Vilas12 - Villa 7

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A contemporary four-level villa within a exclusive enclave on Marbella’s Golden Mile, offering three bedroom suites, four bathrooms and expansive terraces culminating in a private rooftop pool and entertaining level just moments from Puente Romano and the Mediterranean. The residence forms part of a gated collection of only twelve villas in one of Marbella’s most discreet and sought-after addresses.
The entrance opens into a double-height living space arranged around a striking interior courtyard where a mature olive tree rises through the centre of the home. Around this architectural focal point, the main floor flows through an open kitchen, dining and lounge framed by floor-to-ceiling sliding glass. Oak cabinetry, pale stone flooring and restrained lighting create a calm, residential atmosphere while the terraces extend the living areas naturally outdoors.
The upper level is dedicated to the bedroom suites. The principal suite stretches across the façade with sea-facing glazing, private terrace access and a sculptural bathroom with freestanding bath and integrated dressing space. Two additional guest suites follow the same understated design language of light stone, clean lines and garden-facing glazing.
Above it all, the rooftop terrace becomes the setting that quietly defines the home. A private pool runs along the edge with space for dining, lounging and evening gatherings beneath a pergola, opening to views across the Golden Mile and the Mediterranean. Set within a secure boutique community and within walking distance of Puente Romano’s restaurants, beach clubs and promenade, balances privacy with immediate access to Marbella’s most social stretch of coastline.
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Marbella, Hiszpania
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
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