Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Èlan

Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of Nueva Andalucía, this exclusive new-build residence was developed by the acclaimed firm NMobe. Currently under construction and expected to be completed between December 2025 and January 2026, this architectural gem combines contemporary minimalism with natural warmth to create a refined and relaxing atmosphere. Floor-to-ceiling windows, clean lines, and custom finishes allow natural light to flood the interiors, while the surrounding tropical landscaping ensures privacy and tranquility. Designed for luxurious modern living, it features spacious indoor and outdoor areas seamlessly connected for seamless entertaining and everyday convenience. The home offers a stunning infinity pool, multiple sun terraces, and serene garden lounges, framed by lush greenery. Inside, elegant en-suite bedrooms, spa-like bathrooms, and a sophisticated open kitchen combine with high-end materials and a smart layout. With NMobe's signature attention to detail and timeless aesthetic, the property represents a unique opportunity to own a bespoke retreat in one of Marbella's most desirable neighborhoods.