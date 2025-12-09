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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Nikki Living Apartamentos

Marbella, Hiszpania
od
$511,942
;
14
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39210
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 68055870
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasto
    Marbella

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Discover unparalleled luxury with this development, an exclusive apartment complex in Nueva Andalucía, Marbella. This innovative concept combines the ownership of a private residence with the enjoyment of high-end, premium hotel services. Located in a prime area of Marbella on the Costa del Sol, this project offers a unique lifestyle investment opportunity, surrounded by sunshine, beaches, and a vibrant social scene. Earn an estimated 8% annual return by allowing your property to be managed for rental by a professional operator while you’re not using it. This is a unique opportunity for buyers seeking an investment property. While the government is making it increasingly difficult to rent out residential properties for tourism, our project remains unaffected. You own the property and can enjoy returns of around 8% annually, while we fully manage the rentals on your behalf. Each apartment is equipped with the latest amenities, ensuring a luxurious and comfortable environment. The common areas include green spaces, swimming pools, a gym, a spa, a coworking space, and a restaurant, meeting all residents’ daily needs and enhancing their quality of life. Owning a property in this development means enjoying a privileged setting with access to golf courses, exclusive brand-name stores, and Michelin-starred restaurants. Its strategic location provides quick access to the beach and Puerto Banús, making it an ideal choice for both living and investing. With an estimated annual return of around 8%, this project offers both a luxurious lifestyle and a smart investment.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Marbella, Hiszpania

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Przeglądasz
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Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
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