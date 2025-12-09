Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Insur Scala Fase 2

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A project of homes of 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms with garage and storage room included in the price.
The new development in Estepona, Malaga, has exclusive landscaped communal areas, including two saline chlorination swimming pools, a gym with sauna where you can enjoy a healthy lifestyle, a coworking room so that your office is closer than ever and a social club where you can enjoy the company of family and friends.
Following the contemporary European Open Spaces concept, all the homes have been designed to have spatial fluidity between the living-dining room and the open-plan kitchen, with direct access to the terrace, where the views and the light will be the stars of your best setting.
The complex is located just a few minutes from Estepona's promenade and the beach, in the area of the Felipe VI Auditorium Theatre, a new area of expansion, within the town centre. This privileged location means that you can enjoy unobstructed views of the sea, the mountains and the town centre to the maximum.
It has direct access from the road and is close to all the services you may need such as educational, health, sports and commercial centres.
Make an appointment now and come and visit our office with showroom.
Lokalizacja na mapie
Estepona, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Finanse
Rekreacja
Kalkulator hipoteczny
Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
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