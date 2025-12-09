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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Mosher Collection

Benalmadena, Hiszpania
od
$995,444
;
20
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ID: 39421
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1869244196
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Wioska
    Benalmadena
  • Adres
    Calle Mozart

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Discover an exclusive new residential development comprising 44 elegant two- and three-bedroom homes, set in one of the most privileged areas of Benalmádena. Surrounded by nature and boasting spectacular open views of the Mediterranean Sea, this development has been designed to offer a sophisticated and tranquil lifestyle in perfect harmony with its surroundings. The contemporary architecture blends seamlessly with the natural topography of the landscape, combining high-quality materials, spacious terraces, and landscaped gardens that enhance the connection between indoor and outdoor living. Every aspect of the project has been carefully conceived to provide privacy, comfort, and a unique experience inspired by the Mediterranean way of life. Residents will enjoy an exceptional selection of communal amenities designed for wellbeing and leisure, including natural-style swimming pools, relaxation areas, outdoor yoga and fitness spaces, co-working areas, and family-friendly zones surrounded by lush gardens and scenic pathways that invite residents to enjoy the environment throughout the year. Its strategic location offers the perfect balance between privacy and convenience, with excellent connections to the beaches, Puerto Marina, Málaga International Airport, hospitals, and a wide range of services, golf courses, and leisure facilities. An outstanding opportunity to enjoy the Costa del Sol in an exclusive setting, whether as a permanent residence, a holiday home, or an investment with strong appreciation potential.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Benalmadena, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Finanse
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Mosher Collection
Benalmadena, Hiszpania
od
$995,444
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Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
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