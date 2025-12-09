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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Elysea Suites

Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$1,20M
;
15
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ID: 39064
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1830151652
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Wioska
    Mijas
  • Adres
    Calle Registradores Propiedad, 1

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
A boutique complex of 22, 2 and 3-bedroom flats situated in an elevated position in Mijas Costa. The project will captivate you with its exquisite views of the Mediterranean Sea and its outstanding communal areas, so if you are one of those who appreciate the small pleasures of outdoor living, this is your golden opportunity. Situated in the heart of the western Costa del Sol, Mijas Costa stretches for 12 kilometres along the beaches of Calahonda and La Cala de Mijas. Centrally located, close to Fuengirola, Malaga and Marbella, it combines the serenity of the countryside with the liveliness of the coastal areas. The urbanisation is located on the eastern edge of Mijas Costa, bordering Fuengirola. This privileged area enjoys sweeping views of the Mediterranean coastline and has easy access to beaches, a wide range of leisure and entertainment facilities and an excellent range of services. In the immediate vicinity of the development is Myramar, the largest commercial area in Fuengirola, here you will find everything you can imagine in fashion, home, entertainment and dining. This location will offer you an unrivalled quality of life, with an excellent combination of climate, rich culture and enviable lifestyle features. Enjoy a lifestyle that perfectly combines the best of both worlds: the peaceful serenity of coastal living and the modern comforts of an exclusive community. Take a refreshing dip in the pool overlooking the blue waters of the Mediterranean and unwind in the relaxing communal areas. Imagine waking up every morning and having a fully equipped gym at your disposal, where you can keep up your exercise routine without having to leave your home. In addition, for those who wish to relax after a hard day, the residential complex features a spa, offering an oasis of tranquillity. The garden area, designed in collaboration with the "Asociación de Amigos del Parque Botanico de Malaga", managed to create a captivating atmosphere that combines sustainability and maintenance, while at the same time endowing the building with a series of visual oases. Each of the residences has been meticulously designed to offer an unparalleled wellness experience. Contemplate the beauty of the coastal environment from the comfort of your own home. Large picture windows flood the interiors with natural light, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere. Large-format porcelain floors, underfloor heating throughout the property, as well as kitchens and bathrooms with top-of-the-range fittings are some of the materials that distinguish the carefully planned development.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Mijas, Hiszpania
Opieka zdrowotna
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Finanse
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Elysea Suites
Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$1,20M
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