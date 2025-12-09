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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Helvet Green

Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$282,137
;
13
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39478
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1467028525
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Wioska
    Mijas
  • Adres
    Avenida Suiza de Mijas Golf, 17

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
New and exclusive residential development on the Costa del Sol, designed for those who value comfort, light, and spaciousness in a natural setting. The homes, ranging from 1 to 3 bedrooms, are distinguished by their generous living spaces, abundant natural light, and high-quality finishes, offering a perfect balance between functionality and style. The complex features comprehensive communal areas dedicated to well-being and leisure, ideal for enjoying time with family or friends. The residential complex has indoor and outdoor common areas designed for socialising and recreation, complemented by sustainable landscaping that integrates native vegetation to promote biodiversity and environmental resilience. Its staggered architecture prioritises privacy and panoramic views, adapting to the terrain to make the most of the views of the golf course and the natural surroundings. Security and comfort are essential, with a controlled main entrance for pedestrians and vehicles, direct access to the main roads and proximity to all amenities. In addition, it has strategically located underground parking for greater comfort and peace of mind.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Mijas, Hiszpania
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Helvet Green
Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$282,137
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Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
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