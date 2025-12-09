  1. Realting.com
  2. Hiszpania
  3. Marbella
  4. Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Salvia Fase II

Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Salvia Fase II

San Pedro Alcantara, Hiszpania
od
$1,09M
;
10
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39402
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 604040603
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasto
    Marbella
  • Miasteczko
    San Pedro Alcantara
  • Adres
    Calle Manuel Gonzalez Portilla

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
We present you with a new standard in lifestyle in our unbeatable new project, carefully designed to bring you the best in comfort, functionality and location. Is strategically located in the heart of San Pedro ensuring that everything you need is just a few steps away. From supermarkets, stores to pharmacies and medical services, as well as one of the best tennis and paddle tennis clubs in the area, golf courses, restaurants and beach clubs. The apartments will be built with top materials and qualities throughout, open plan living areas illuminated. Ranging from 2 to 4 bedrooms, apartments and penthouses, with spacious interiors of up to 195 m2 and fabulous terraces of up to 189 m2, each apartment is a testament to contemporary design and elegance. All the properties will have at least one parking space and storeroom included in the price and all apartments are customizable to the buyer's taste. Our communal areas are no less impressive, immerse yourself in state-of-the-art facilities such as a dedicated coworking space for the modern professional, EV charging points for the environmentally conscious, indoor heated swimming pool and a fully equipped gym and spa. The complex will be completely gated, with security entrance and control gate. In short, stands out as the best project in the area due to its unique and avant-garde design that combines aesthetics and functionality in an exceptional way. Join us and experience a new level of unbeatable living!

Lokalizacja na mapie

San Pedro Alcantara, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Jedzenie i picie
Finanse
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmieniłeś parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Insur Scala Fase 2
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$534,695
Apartamentowiec Eleganckie Domy z Widokiem na Góry i Morze w La Nucia Alicante
La Nucia, Hiszpania
od
$430,127
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Mijas Sea Views Phase II
Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$700,792
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa BE GRAND EL LIMONAR
Malaga, Hiszpania
od
$1,02M
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Veridian II
Fuengirola, Hiszpania
od
$1,11M
Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Salvia Fase II
San Pedro Alcantara, Hiszpania
od
$1,09M
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek
Inne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Soleia Living El Chaparral
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Soleia Living El Chaparral
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Soleia Living El Chaparral
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Soleia Living El Chaparral
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Soleia Living El Chaparral
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Soleia Living El Chaparral
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Soleia Living El Chaparral
Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$1,08M
Serene living at Soleia Living El Chaparral is a unique experience. Sixty-nine villas starting with a first phase of 23 units. It features architecture that reinvents the traditional Andalusian style. Carefully oriented to the south and with stunning views of the Mediterranean, this developm…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Euromarina Apartments
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Euromarina Apartments
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Euromarina Apartments
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Euromarina Apartments
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Euromarina Apartments
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Euromarina Apartments
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Euromarina Apartments
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Hiszpania
od
$321,327
Opcje wykończenia Gotowe
Powierzchnia 83–116 m²
4 obiekty nieruchomości 4
Dla tych, którzy szukają prywatności lub enklawy spokoju, luksusowe apartamenty Euromarina — idealna opcja. Dzięki uprzywilejowanej lokalizacji na najbardziej olśniewającym wybrzeżu Hiszpanii, te nieruchomości oferują nie tylko dom, ale zaproszenie do pełni życia. Costa Cálida i Costa Blanc…
Rodzaj obiektu
Powierzchnia, m²
Koszt, USD
Mieszkanie 2 pokoi
83.0 – 90.0
350,396 – 365,186
Mieszkanie 3 pokoi
116.0
481,226
Agencja
EspanaTour
Zostaw prośbę
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Mare Fase I
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Mare Fase I
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Mare Fase I
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Mare Fase I
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Mare Fase I
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Mare Fase I
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Mare Fase I
San Pedro Alcantara, Hiszpania
od
$1,66M
New residential complex of apartments and penthouses with 3 to 4 bedrooms and 2 and 3 bathrooms just 4 minutes walk from the promenade and 3 minutes from the old town of San Pedro de Alcántara, in the new expansion area towards the sea of ​​Marbella close to Puerto Banús called Nueva Alcánta…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Hiszpania
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
09.12.2025
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
21.11.2025
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
06.10.2025
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
26.09.2025
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
01.09.2025
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
17.07.2025
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
23.10.2024
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
09.08.2024
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje