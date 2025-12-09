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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Paraíso Beach Fase 2 Apartamentos

Santa Margarita, Hiszpania
od
$352,671
;
13
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ID: 39581
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1442754850
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Campo de Gibraltar
  • Miasteczko
    La Linea de la Concepcion
  • Wioska
    Santa Margarita
  • Adres
    Camino Estepona

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
With the aim of creating a true haven of well-being, this development offers a carefully curated selection of spaces designed for relaxation, health, and social life. Outdoor pools, landscaped gardens, a gym, and communal areas create an environment where you can enjoy everyday life with tranquility and privacy. Located in a privileged setting, just minutes from Sotogrande and Gibraltar, it combines nature, the sea, and excellent connections to the main attractions of the Costa del Sol. A place designed for year-round living as well as for enjoying stays by the sea. Designed to savor every moment, it offers a selection of spaces focused on well-being, relaxation, and outdoor living. Outdoor pools, landscaped gardens, and thoughtfully designed communal areas create an environment where you can disconnect and enjoy the Mediterranean lifestyle. An environment designed for the whole family, with spaces that invite you to share, relax, and live peacefully in a safe and exclusive setting. The one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments have been designed to maximize natural light and the connection with the outdoors. Spacious open-plan living areas extend onto private terraces and solariums, creating a seamless flow between indoors and outdoors. A lifestyle designed for leisurely enjoyment, where every room invites relaxation, tranquility, and well-being. Spaces that combine functionality, design, and comfort to create a home that lives up to its surroundings. A home designed for living, disconnecting, and sharing. Spaces that invite you to enjoy the views, tranquility, and Mediterranean lifestyle in a unique natural setting. Pristine beaches, proximity to the Rock of Gibraltar, and the unique southern light create an environment that is hard to replicate. A place where tranquility, the sea, and the landscape set the rhythm of each day. Just minutes from the A-7 motorway, this development is located in Torrenueva, next to La Alcaidesa and a short drive from Sotogrande and Gibraltar. A strategic location that combines tranquility by the sea with excellent connections to some of the most exclusive destinations on the Costa del Sol.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Santa Margarita, Hiszpania
Edukacja
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Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Paraíso Beach Fase 2 Apartamentos
Santa Margarita, Hiszpania
od
$352,671
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Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
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$292,421
Rok realizacji 2026
Liczba kondygnacji 8
Powierzchnia 58–127 m²
4 obiekty nieruchomości 4
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