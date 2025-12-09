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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Azure Living

Torre del Mar, Hiszpania
od
$336,261
;
9
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39136
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 806072863
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    La Axarquia
  • Miasteczko
    Velez Malaga
  • Wioska
    Torre del Mar
  • Adres
    Calle Mar Rojo

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
A new way to experience the Mediterranean in Torre del Mar: exclusive homes just 100 meters from the beach. A new residential development with contemporary design located in one of the most attractive areas of Torre del Mar, just a few steps from the boardwalk and surrounded by all the amenities you need for daily life. The project is designed for those seeking a bright, well-designed home that embraces the Mediterranean lifestyle. Large windows, spacious terraces, and modern architecture with soft lines create spaces designed to enjoy the light, the outdoors, and the tranquility of the surroundings. The development offers 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom homes, with different layouts to suit every lifestyle: -Ground-floor units with private gardens, ideal for those who value outdoor space. -Upper-floor units with spacious terraces opening onto the outdoors. -Penthouses with large sun decks, perfect for enjoying the Costa del Sol climate. Inside, each home has been designed with a careful selection of materials and top-brand fixtures and fittings. Highlights include fully equipped kitchens with BOSCH appliances, large-format porcelain tile floors, and geothermal heating and cooling systems, which ensure comfort and energy efficiency. The development is complemented by a private residential complex designed with well-being and social life in mind: -Swimming pool with night lighting and a sunbathing area -Landscaped courtyard -Private gym with natural light -Coworking space for remote work or meetings -Relaxation areas and green spaces All of this in a prime location, just 300 meters from the beach and with shops, parks, and amenities within walking distance, making this project an ideal opportunity both as a primary residence and as an investment on the Costa del Sol.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Torre del Mar, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Azure Living
Torre del Mar, Hiszpania
od
$336,261
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Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
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