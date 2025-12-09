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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Altoasis Phase I

Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$534,980
;
13
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ID: 39435
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1138249905
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasteczko
    Estepona
  • Adres
    Calle Maria Pita

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Exclusive development of 87 single-family homes ready to move into, located in the western part of Estepona, next to the new High Resolution Hospital and right on the golf course. This enclave, undergoing a rapid urban expansion, is establishing itself as one of the most prestigious and promising residential destinations on the Costa del Sol. The homes, spread over two floors plus a basement, feature three bedrooms and two bathrooms, large private terraces, and in some cases, a solarium with stunning views of the sea and golf course. Designed in a modern style inspired by Mediterranean architecture, they offer bright rooms, marble floors, double-glazed windows, electric blinds, and a hot tub designed for your well-being and comfort. The residential complex includes exclusive common areas such as indoor and outdoor pools, a spa, and a gym, as well as redesigned gardens that foster harmony and well-being. The development is undergoing a complete renovation, both inside and out, to offer a high-quality, functional, and elegant environment. Thanks to its strategic location, surrounded by nature and perfectly connected to Estepona, Marbella, Sotogrande, and the Malaga and Gibraltar airports, Altoasis represents a unique investment and lifestyle opportunity on the Costa del Sol. Inmediate delivery.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Estepona, Hiszpania
Jedzenie i picie
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Altoasis Phase I
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$534,980
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