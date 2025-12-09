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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Bliss Homes

Casares, Hiszpania
od
$449,372
;
12
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39189
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 878778880
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Wioska
    Casares

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Residential complex has a total of 134 homes with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms distributed in 9 blocks, whose avant-garde and modern design blends into the adjacent golf course. Its west-southwest orientation provides maximum use of natural light and views that allow you to contemplate the natural landscape that surrounds it, some of them with sea views. In addition, with world-class golf courses, at the foot of virgin beaches and a varied culinary offer at your fingertips. A perfect mix of tranquility and excitement, which makes it a coveted destination for those seeking a truly exceptional quality of life. Bright, spacious and cozy common areas that allow you to enjoy the countless hours of sunshine and a lifestyle in direct contact with nature. To achieve this, this closed development with security control also has an indoor gym, community pool and large garden areas. Spacious and bright living rooms and dining rooms that connect and are complemented by spacious terraces. Open plan kitchens, fully equipped with low consumption appliances. It has 166 parking spaces and 134 storage rooms in the basement of the development.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Casares, Hiszpania
Jedzenie i picie
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Bliss Homes
Casares, Hiszpania
od
$449,372
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Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
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