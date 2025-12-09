  1. Realting.com
  2. Hiszpania
  3. Malaga
  4. Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Pozos Dulces 29

Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Pozos Dulces 29

Malaga, Hiszpania
od
$420,930
;
10
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39280
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1382613349
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Malaga-Costa del Sol
  • Miasto
    Malaga
  • Adres
    Calle Pozos Dulces, 12

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
A unique opportunity to live in an exclusive historic building in the heart of the historic centre. With only six flats, this property stands out for its elegant design and cosy atmosphere. Each flat has large windows overlooking the central courtyard and French balconies that fill the spaces with natural light all year round, creating a bright and relaxing atmosphere. The building's courtyard has a fountain that evokes the history of the place. The name of this new building originates from the ancient wells that, in the 15th century, supplied fresh water to the Catholic monasteries in the area. This detail not only adds a touch of character to the site, but also connects the residents to the historical legacy of the region. Located in a quiet and charming area, the building offers a perfect balance between privacy and proximity to the city's main attractions. Within walking distance is the Hamman, where residents can enjoy a moment of relaxation, as well as several ideal dining venues. Furthermore, the famous main street Larios is only a few minutes away, offering easy access to shops, restaurants and cultural activities. This property represents not only an excellent investment opportunity, but also a sophisticated lifestyle in a unique setting. Its privileged location, combined with historical charm and modern comforts, make this flat a truly special place to live or visit. Perfect for those seeking an authentic experience in the historic centre, in an environment full of history, culture and architectural beauty.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Malaga, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmieniłeś parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Nara Marbella
Marbella, Hiszpania
od
$2,15M
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Green Valley I
Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$523,319
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa NAVIGOLF SUITES 2
Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$489,189
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa NARA Marbella
Marbella, Hiszpania
od
$2,15M
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Belair 40
Bel Air, Hiszpania
od
$3,30M
Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Pozos Dulces 29
Malaga, Hiszpania
od
$420,930
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek
Inne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Calanova Collection Phase 2
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Calanova Collection Phase 2
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Calanova Collection Phase 2
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Calanova Collection Phase 2
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Calanova Collection Phase 2
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Calanova Collection Phase 2
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Calanova Collection Phase 2
Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$693,966
With a sleek, modern design, this exclusive apartment complex is set within a secure, gated community that has been carefully orientated to maximise the stunning views this commanding location offers. The eye naturally travels from the lake of the emerald-green golf course, whose fairways …
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Luxury Golf
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Luxury Golf
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Luxury Golf
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Luxury Golf
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Luxury Golf
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Luxury Golf
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Luxury Golf
Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$1,81M
This property represents the ultimate expression of exclusivity and elegance in Mijas. Located on a 1,118 m² plot, it boasts a total constructed area of ​​280 m², with generous terraces, a chill-out area, a private pool, and the possibility of adding a 50 m² golf green. Distributed over thr…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Luma
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Luma
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Luma
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Luma
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Luma
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Luma
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Luma
Benahavis, Hiszpania
od
$2,84M
Elegant Contemporary Villa with 5 En-Suite Bedrooms in El Paraíso, New Golden Mile, Marbella. Situated in the tranquil and well-established residential enclave of El Paraíso, this elegant contemporary villa enjoys a privileged location on Marbella’s New Golden Mile, just a short drive from …
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Hiszpania
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
09.12.2025
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
21.11.2025
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
06.10.2025
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
26.09.2025
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
01.09.2025
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
17.07.2025
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
23.10.2024
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
09.08.2024
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje