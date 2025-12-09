  1. Realting.com
  2. Hiszpania
  3. Estepona
  4. Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Mala Kai

Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Mala Kai

Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$824,796
;
15
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39399
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 758596770
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasteczko
    Estepona

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
This residential has 70 homes of 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms with large terraces spread over 7 different blocks, some overlooking the Mediterranean Sea and close to the heart of Estepona. The homes have parking spaces in the basement and large storage rooms, a plus to your comfort where you can store all your fun: bicycles, diving equipment... This development has been strategically designed to enjoy the light of the Mediterranean most of the day, ensuring brightness from dawn to dusk, which will help to form a cozy home full of positive energy. A magnificent orientation that will allow you to enjoy, from the residential, a privileged view of the sea and its unmistakable bright blue color produced by the collision of the sun against its calm surface. In the common areas, both you and your loved ones will be able to enjoy a large communal swimming pool with an overflowing design and submerged sun loungers, with all the amenities, changing rooms, outdoor loungers, communal toilets, among others. In addition, staying in shape is easier than ever, since it has a gym, yoga area and large green areas to walk and relax every day. Of course, the enclosure will have security installation, thanks to an access control through a security checkpoint and a closed circuit of video cameras, so that tranquility and relaxation are part of your day to day. The facility will be equipped with intelligent mailboxes from Amazon or similar so that you will not miss any order. The residential has first floor apartments with garden, 1st floor apartments, and penthouses with solarium on the 2nd floor. All the homes in the development also have an aerothermal system, a technology that uses the energy from the outside air to air-condition your home in an efficient, economical and ecological way. The kitchens, integrated in the living room, come equipped with extractor hood, ceramic hob, electric oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, washing machine, sink, microwave and motorized blinds in both the living room and master bedroom. The bathrooms have rain effect showers, a pleasant detail that you will not be able to live without from the moment you try it for the first time. On the other hand, in the master bathroom you will have underfloor heating and hygienic shower. The homes have all luxury details: armored access door, led area in the hallway to the bedrooms and the ability to customize every corner to your liking.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Estepona, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmieniłeś parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Carolina
Bel Air, Hiszpania
od
$3,30M
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa La Mairena
Ojen, Hiszpania
od
$3,36M
Zespół mieszkaniowy POSIDONIA RESIDENCIAL
Torrevieja, Hiszpania
od
$484,947
Apartamentowiec Eleganckie Apartamenty z Basenem w Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Rojales, Hiszpania
od
$392,402
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Alcaidesa Homes Fase 2
San Roque, Hiszpania
od
$483,501
Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Mala Kai
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$824,796
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek
Inne kompleksy
Apartamentowiec Apartamenty z Basenem i Terenami Zielonymi w Monforte del Cid
Apartamentowiec Apartamenty z Basenem i Terenami Zielonymi w Monforte del Cid
Apartamentowiec Apartamenty z Basenem i Terenami Zielonymi w Monforte del Cid
Apartamentowiec Apartamenty z Basenem i Terenami Zielonymi w Monforte del Cid
Apartamentowiec Apartamenty z Basenem i Terenami Zielonymi w Monforte del Cid
Pokaż wszystko Apartamentowiec Apartamenty z Basenem i Terenami Zielonymi w Monforte del Cid
Apartamentowiec Apartamenty z Basenem i Terenami Zielonymi w Monforte del Cid
Monforte del Cid, Hiszpania
od
$524,865
Rok realizacji 2027
Nowoczesne Apartamenty 2 i 3 Sypialniowe oraz Przestronnymi Tarasami w Monforte del Cid Położone w spokojnej miejscowości Monforte del Cid, te apartamenty stanowią część starannie zaplanowanego kompleksu mieszkaniowego otoczonego naturą oraz nowoczesnymi udogodnieniami. Monforte del Cid, zna…
Agencja
TEKCE Real Estate
Zostaw prośbę
Apartamentowiec Luksusowe Apartamenty Kilka Metrów od Plaży w Villajoyosa
Apartamentowiec Luksusowe Apartamenty Kilka Metrów od Plaży w Villajoyosa
Apartamentowiec Luksusowe Apartamenty Kilka Metrów od Plaży w Villajoyosa
Apartamentowiec Luksusowe Apartamenty Kilka Metrów od Plaży w Villajoyosa
Apartamentowiec Luksusowe Apartamenty Kilka Metrów od Plaży w Villajoyosa
Pokaż wszystko Apartamentowiec Luksusowe Apartamenty Kilka Metrów od Plaży w Villajoyosa
Apartamentowiec Luksusowe Apartamenty Kilka Metrów od Plaży w Villajoyosa
Villajoyosa, Hiszpania
od
$715,340
Rok realizacji 2026
Luksusowe Apartamenty z 2 i 3 Sypialniami, Basenem Komunalnym, Kilka Metrów od Plaży w Villajoyosa Ultranowoczesne apartamenty położone w Villajoyosa, często nazywanej La Vila Joiosa, to malownicze nadmorskie miasteczko położone w prowincji Alicante, na terenie Wspólnoty Walenckiej w Hiszpan…
Agencja
TEKCE Real Estate
Zostaw prośbę
Zespół mieszkaniowy Nalia Resort
Zespół mieszkaniowy Nalia Resort
Zespół mieszkaniowy Nalia Resort
Zespół mieszkaniowy Nalia Resort
Zespół mieszkaniowy Nalia Resort
Zespół mieszkaniowy Nalia Resort
Torrevieja, Hiszpania
od
$292,697
Opcje wykończenia Gotowe
Rok realizacji 2026
Liczba kondygnacji 2
Powierzchnia 131 m²
1 obiekt nieruchomości 1
Nalia Resort – luksus w Torrevieja. Torrevieja — jedno z najpopularniejszych miast turystycznych na Costa Blanca dzięki plażom i parkom naturalnym, takim jak Laguna Rosa. Z tego powodu Immosol, jako deweloper, ma jeden ze swoich sztandarowych projektów w tym mieście Alicante.  Luksusowe bun…
Agencja
EspanaTour
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Hiszpania
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
09.12.2025
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
21.11.2025
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
06.10.2025
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
26.09.2025
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
01.09.2025
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
17.07.2025
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
23.10.2024
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
09.08.2024
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje