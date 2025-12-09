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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Top Views

Benalmadena, Hiszpania
od
$540,384
;
9
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ID: 39368
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 2097975026
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Wioska
    Benalmadena
  • Miasteczko
    Arroyo de la Miel Benalmadena Costa
  • Adres
    Calle Veleta

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Enjoy the best views of the bay from your terrace. We present a residential complex in a booming environment with great projection, surrounded by newly constructed buildings. Each home has been designed with the best orientation and high quality materials, offering an unbeatable opportunity to acquire a newly built home. The project consists of 32 homes, including penthouses and flats of 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, with panoramic views of the bay of Benalmádena. The penthouses have terraces of 100m², offering spectacular views. Our priority is you and your quality of life. That's why we have created functional and stylish homes with sea views, south facing and terraces of 20m² on average, covered and uncovered on the ground floor. Swimming pools designed to offer a relaxed lifestyle in a dream location. Spacious green areas for the whole family to enjoy. Children's area with a playground where the little ones can have fun in safety. Garages with two parking spaces included in each home, in a space where you can take care of your car. Acoustic screen that minimises outside noise thanks to its sound-absorbing surface that absorbs reflected sound. Fully equipped gymnasium overlooking the bay, ideal for keeping in shape. Enjoy a refreshing swim in your pool and stay active with the gym and green areas designed for your wellbeing.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Benalmadena, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Rekreacja

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Top Views
Benalmadena, Hiszpania
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Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
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