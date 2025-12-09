Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Estrella del Mar Villas 2

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New development of 52 townhouses, with 3 and 4 bedrooms on two levels, ground and first floor, with private garden, covered porch/terrace, pergola and two private parking spaces.
The properties have spacious living rooms with open plan kitchens fully fitted and equipped with top of the range appliances; 2 or 3 bathrooms (master en-suite) and a guest toilet. All the properties have underfloor heating throughout the house and air condition by aerothermics, double glazing and an excellent layout.
The private urbanization has a perimeter fence, large green areas, communal swimming pool, gym and co-working area.
The project is located in Elviria Beach, one of the most exclusive residential areas of Marbella, just 10 minutes drive from the center of Marbella and 30 minutes from Malaga International Airport.
Elviria is known for having one of the best beaches on the Costa del Sol, as well as a wide gastronomic, leisure and golf offer, with several of the best courses in its vicinity such as Santa Maria, Santa Clara, Rio Real or Marbella Golf, among others.
Marbella East combines commercial, leisure and service areas, such as the lively Elviria Shopping Center where we find a wide variety of international restaurants, with quieter spaces to disconnect from a day of work or during your free time.
Furthermore, Elviria has easy access to the A7, also known as the Autovía del Mediterraneo.
From here we can reach Marbella center or Puerto Banús, one of the best marinas in Andalusia in just a few minutes and enjoy the lively nightlife they offer.
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Ricmar, Hiszpania
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