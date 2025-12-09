  1. Realting.com
  2. Hiszpania
  3. Marbella
  4. Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Nikki Living Villas

Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Nikki Living Villas

Marbella, Hiszpania
od
$1,25M
;
14
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39082
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1980284768
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasto
    Marbella

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Discover unparalleled luxury with this project, an exclusive villa development in Nueva Andalucía, Marbella. This innovative concept combines the ownership of a private residence with the enjoyment of high-end, premium hotel services. Located in a prime area of Marbella on the Costa del Sol, this project offers a unique lifestyle investment opportunity, surrounded by sunshine, beaches, and a vibrant social scene. Earn an estimated 8% annual return by allowing your property to be managed for rental by a professional operator during the time you are not using it. This is a unique opportunity for buyers seeking an investment property. While the government is making it increasingly difficult to rent out residential properties for tourism, our project remains unaffected. You own the property and can enjoy returns of around 8% annually, while we fully manage the rentals on your behalf. Each villa is equipped with the latest amenities, ensuring a luxurious and comfortable environment. The common areas include green spaces, swimming pools, a gym, a spa, a coworking space, and a restaurant, covering all residents’ daily needs and enhancing their quality of life. Owning a property in this development means enjoying a privileged setting with access to golf courses, exclusive brand-name stores, and Michelin-starred restaurants. Its strategic location provides quick access to the beach and Puerto Banús, making it an ideal choice for both living and investing. With an estimated annual return of around 8%, this project offers both a luxurious lifestyle and a smart investment.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Marbella, Hiszpania

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmieniłeś parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Malaga Centrum
Malaga, Hiszpania
od
$369,736
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Residencial Albatros XV
San Pedro Alcantara, Hiszpania
od
$535,833
Apartamentowiec Marea by Missoni DarGlobal
Casares, Hiszpania
od
$1,13M
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Unika Collection
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$721,270
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Korall Residences
Fuengirola, Hiszpania
od
$955,626
Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Nikki Living Villas
Marbella, Hiszpania
od
$1,25M
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek
Inne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Nova
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Nova
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Nova
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Nova
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Nova
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Nova
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Nova
Benahavis, Hiszpania
od
$2,83M
Modern 5-Bedroom Villa for Sale in El Paraíso, New Golden Mile, Marbella Tucked away in the serene residential enclave of El Paraíso, this stylish contemporary villa offers refined living on Marbella’s New Golden Mile, just minutes from Puerto Banús, San Pedro, and Estepona.  Spread across…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Henrietta
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Henrietta
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Henrietta
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Henrietta
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Henrietta
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Henrietta
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Henrietta
Benahavis, Hiszpania
od
$5,67M
Contemporary two-story villa in a natural setting in the hills of Montemayor. A prime location with panoramic views of the coast and nature. 24-hour security in a gated community with security cameras. Six bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, a separate toilet and another by the pool, spa…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Zespół mieszkaniowy Luz 2
Zespół mieszkaniowy Luz 2
Zespół mieszkaniowy Luz 2
Zespół mieszkaniowy Luz 2
Zespół mieszkaniowy Luz 2
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy Luz 2
Zespół mieszkaniowy Luz 2
Benidorm, Hiszpania
od
$406,286
Opcje wykończenia Gotowe
Rok realizacji 2026
Liczba kondygnacji 2
Powierzchnia 160–229 m²
4 obiekty nieruchomości 4
Bungalo znajduje się w nowoczesnym kompleksie Luz 2 - Balcón de Finestrat. Kompleks ma wspólną basen, siłownię i miejsce do uprawiania sportu bez opuszczania terytorium kompleksu
Agencja
EspanaTour
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Hiszpania
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
09.12.2025
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
21.11.2025
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
06.10.2025
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
26.09.2025
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
01.09.2025
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
17.07.2025
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
23.10.2024
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
09.08.2024
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje