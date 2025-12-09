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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa The Meadows Fase 2

Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$779,290
;
15
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ID: 39571
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1024738345
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Wioska
    Mijas
  • Adres
    Calle Campo Europa de Cala Golf

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
New project in La Cala Resort consisting of frontline golf townhouses with panoramic views of the resort and the valley of Mijas. Southwest facing. The properties are distributed over 3 levels in a private urbanization with communal pool and gardens. This project is based on a private basement, a bright and spacious main floor with a fully fitted and equipped kitchen, 3 spacious bedrooms, large terraces and a garden. Built according to the new building standards and with an A grade energy certificate. This is the ideal place to spend time on the Costa del Sol, either as a holiday home, main residence or as an investment property. Within a few minutes drive you have the charming village of Mijas and its well-kept old town with picturesque narrow streets, you can go shopping in Marbella or Fuengirola, or enjoy the nightlife in La Cala de Mijas or Puerto Banus. In essence, a new residential complex with all the advantages of living in a beautiful setting close to prestigious resorts and being strategically located in La Cala Golf Resort, at an unbeatable price. The complex is situated in a tranquil area between the Sierra de Mijas Natural Park in Mijas and the Mediterranean Sea, just 10 minutes from the fabulous beaches of the Costa del Sol, only 20 minutes from Marbella and 30 minutes from Malaga airport.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Mijas, Hiszpania
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa The Meadows Fase 2
Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$779,290
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Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
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