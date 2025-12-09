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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Halo

San Roque, Hiszpania
od
$11,15M
;
9
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ID: 39165
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 152210726
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Campo de Gibraltar
  • Miasteczko
    San Roque
  • Adres
    Urbanizacion Soto Alto

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Located in the exclusive La Reserva de Sotogrande, this residence embodies the ultimate in sustainable luxury. Situated in a privileged position facing the golf course, it offers uninterrupted views of the impeccable greens and the glittering Mediterranean Sea. Designed with special attention to privacy, it provides a haven of tranquillity where the serenity of the surroundings blends with the sophistication of modern design. This project is a magnificent example of modernist architecture. With clean lines and spacious terraces, the villa blends harmoniously with its natural surroundings. Its stepped design not only maximises panoramic views, but also allows natural light to flood the interior spaces, creating a seamless transition between indoors and outdoors. Designed by the renowned Fran Silvestre Arquitectos studio, this masterpiece combines sustainable luxury and avant-garde architecture. Located in one of the most exclusive areas of Sotogrande, close to San Roque, the property boasts high-end finishes and panoramic windows framing spectacular views of the Mediterranean. Despite embracing the natural landscape, its strategic design ensures an atmosphere of absolute privacy, offering residents an exclusive retreat to enjoy in complete peace. In addition to its impeccable aesthetics, the villa incorporates advanced renewable energy systems that reduce its environmental impact without compromising comfort. Its energy-efficient design, together with a state-of-the-art air conditioning system, elevates the concept of sustainable luxury to its maximum expression. With a plot area of 2,451 m² and a construction of 1,906 m², the property has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and three toilets. Distributed over two floors plus a basement, each level has been conceived to offer spaciousness and functionality in every space. Every detail of this residence reflects an incomparable elegance. The impressive infinity pool and spacious terraces invite you to relax, while the panoramic views can be enjoyed from every corner of the house. The heated swimming pool adds an extra touch of exclusivity, making this home an ideal retreat at any time of the year. It has a garage with capacity for five cars, an outdoor swimming pool, a passable water mirror and a heated indoor pool. It also offers a wellness area with spa, gym and sauna, as well as a private cinema room and an exclusive wine cellar. This project is a firm commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency. Designed to operate exclusively on renewable energy, the property integrates advanced technologies such as geothermal heating, solar panels and energy storage systems, ensuring total self-sufficiency. Every element, from eco-friendly materials to energy-efficient systems, has been carefully selected to minimise its ecological impact. Thus, this residence sets a new standard of sustainable living, where luxury and respect for the environment go hand in hand.

Lokalizacja na mapie

San Roque, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Halo
San Roque, Hiszpania
od
$11,15M
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