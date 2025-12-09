  1. Realting.com
  2. Hiszpania
  3. Fuengirola
  4. Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Ocean Garden Residence

Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Ocean Garden Residence

Fuengirola, Hiszpania
od
$420,930
;
12
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39391
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1658717166
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasteczko
    Fuengirola
  • Adres
    Camino de la Cantera

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Exclusive boutique development of 42 luxury homes in Fuengirola, designed for those seeking a balance between design, well-being, privacy, and a connection to the Mediterranean. A unique residential complex where contemporary architecture, natural light, and open spaces are integrated into a privileged setting to create homes that inspire tranquility and sophistication. One of the highlights of this development is its extraordinary terraces. All homes feature spacious outdoor areas of over 23 m², ideal for creating different areas for relaxation, dining, or unwinding outdoors. The groundfloor apartments elevate this experience with impressive terraces and gardens reaching up to 80 m², while the penthouses redefine luxury with spectacular outdoor terraces of up to 150 m² and private solariums, designed to enjoy the Costa del Sol's privileged climate in complete privacy. The spectacular outdoor pool with its beach-style entry and saltwater chlorination system is the heart of the complex, surrounded by manicured Mediterranean gardens and spacious relaxation areas. Wellbeing continues in the exclusive spa and sauna area, designed to transform everyday life into an experience of absolute relaxation. The fully equipped gym allows you to maintain an active lifestyle without sacrificing the convenience of working out at home, while the coworking space caters to the evolving needs of those who value flexibility and productivity in an elegant and functional environment. Located in a prime location, in a quiet yet vibrant residential area with immediate access to the A7 motorway and just a short distance from the beach and the town center.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Fuengirola, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmieniłeś parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Pine Valley Villas
Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$1,51M
Apartamentowiec Rezydencje z Widokiem na Morze w Otoczeniu Natury w Esteponie
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$625,814
Apartamentowiec Nadmorskie Domy z Solariami i Basenem w Maladze
Casares, Hiszpania
od
$528,495
Apartamentowiec Nowe Apartamenty z Tarasami w San Miguel de Salinas
San Miguel de Salinas, Hiszpania
od
$340,086
Apartamentowiec Navale Residencial
Guardamar del Segura, Hiszpania
od
$269,826
Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Ocean Garden Residence
Fuengirola, Hiszpania
od
$420,930
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek
Inne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Brisa
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Brisa
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Brisa
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Brisa
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Brisa
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Brisa
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Brisa
Benahavis, Hiszpania
od
$2,72M
Modern 4-Bedroom Villa for Sale in El Paraíso, New Golden Mile, Marbella. Tucked away in the serene residential enclave of El Paraíso, this stylish contemporary villa offers refined living on Marbella’s New Golden Mile, just minutes from Puerto Banús, San Pedro, and Estepona. Spread across…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Marbesa
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Marbesa
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Marbesa
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Marbesa
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Marbesa
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Marbesa
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Marbesa
Artola, Hiszpania
od
$4,43M
New Villa project located in Marbella. This property will be built on 3 floors with panoramic lift consisting of an entrance hall, 3 bedrooms with bathrooms en suite, and a garden with swimming pool, some trees and shrubs and a swimming pool. On the first floor, we have the guest toilet, a…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Infinity
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Infinity
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Infinity
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Infinity
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Infinity
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Infinity
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Infinity
Casares, Hiszpania
od
$4,32M
An exclusive designer villa with stunning sea views, an infinity pool, a spa, a cinema, a wine cellar, and five bedrooms. Located in one of the most coveted areas of the coast, near Finca Cortesín, in Casares Costa, this unique villa offers a combination of tranquility, elegance, and comfort…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Hiszpania
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
09.12.2025
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
21.11.2025
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
06.10.2025
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
26.09.2025
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
01.09.2025
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
17.07.2025
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
23.10.2024
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
09.08.2024
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje