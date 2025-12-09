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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Mare

San Pedro Alcantara, Hiszpania
od
$733,784
;
25
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 38956
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1006970557
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasto
    Marbella
  • Miasteczko
    San Pedro Alcantara

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Español Español
Mare is a new residential of apartments of 3 bedrooms and penthouses of 4 bedrooms and 2 to 3 bathrooms, only 4 minute walk away from the sea front promenade and 3 minutes from the ancient part of San Pedro de Alcantara, in the new expanding area towards Marbella beach and near Puerto Banus called the NEW ALCANTARA. Mare offers homes designed to provide maximum comfort for their residents, with a selection of top-quality materials from prestigious brands, and a carefully considered design. They boast a perfect air conditioning system, which adapts to the temperature during the colder months as well as the warmer ones and have optimal soundproofing between the homes and the exterior. Constructed in compliance with the regulations contained in the new Technical Building Code (CTE), these homes are at the forefront of the market, providing the highest levels of energy efficiency. The area has wide and modern avenues with cycling lanes, gardens, public transport, all of this surrounded by restaurants and stores. A new residential development which counts upon all the advantages of a quality residential environment, strategically located next to Puerto Banus, in Marbella, all with an extraordinary price.

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2025

Lokalizacja na mapie

San Pedro Alcantara, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Finanse
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
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