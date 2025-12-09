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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Kristina Views

Manilva, Hiszpania
od
$620,019
;
16
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ID: 39387
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1726299393
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Wioska
    Manilva

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
An exclusive development of 20 designer townhouses created for a luxurious lifestyle, featuring bright, spacious, and open-plan interiors. Located in the sought-after Manilva hills, just 3 minutes from Puerto de la Duquesa, with quick access to the Autopista AP‑7, in an area renowned for its leisure facilities and golf courses. Set within an exclusive gated community, each home evokes the essence of a contemporary high-end family residence. The prestigious development stands out for its sophisticated design that: Maximizes views and the connection with outdoor spaces. Creates a sense of space and luxury with double-height living rooms. Fills interiors with natural daylight through skylights. Creates elegant evening atmospheres with indirect lighting. These homes reflect an exclusive and refined lifestyle, where every detail has been carefully designed to offer the highest levels of comfort and sophistication. Every aspect of the development represents the very best of community living for a privileged few. Each magnificent residence sits on plots of approximately 150 m², while corner plots reach up to around 300 m². The homes offer built areas ranging from 130 to 175 m², designed with luxury finishes and elegant living spaces. Created for the most discerning clients, the development invites residents to imagine the splendour of a majestic and exclusive holiday lifestyle.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Manilva, Hiszpania

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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od
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Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
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