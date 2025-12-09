Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Térmica Beach I

An emblematic project, located on the beachfront in the new golden mile of the city of Malaga, a privileged place to enjoy the sea and with spectacular views. It is distinguished by its ideal location and strategic connection to Malaga airport, the historic centre, golf courses and the marina. Its privileged climate allows you to enjoy the beach all year round, as well as a wide range of leisure, gastronomy and relaxation options. It comprises a total of 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom homes, as well as duplexes and penthouses that include a swimming pool on the terrace. All the homes have large terraces with spectacular sea views and an aerothermal system for air-conditioning, an ecological and environmentally friendly energy source. Complementing this offer, residents will be able to enjoy extraordinary communal areas including an infinity pool, fully equipped gymnasium, coworking space, sauna spa, children's area, heated pool and extensive gardens.