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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Térmica Beach I

Malaga, Hiszpania
od
$853,237
;
20
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ID: 39139
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1580588145
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Malaga-Costa del Sol
  • Miasto
    Malaga
  • Adres
    Calle Pacifico

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
An emblematic project, located on the beachfront in the new golden mile of the city of Malaga, a privileged place to enjoy the sea and with spectacular views. It is distinguished by its ideal location and strategic connection to Malaga airport, the historic centre, golf courses and the marina. Its privileged climate allows you to enjoy the beach all year round, as well as a wide range of leisure, gastronomy and relaxation options. It comprises a total of 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom homes, as well as duplexes and penthouses that include a swimming pool on the terrace. All the homes have large terraces with spectacular sea views and an aerothermal system for air-conditioning, an ecological and environmentally friendly energy source. Complementing this offer, residents will be able to enjoy extraordinary communal areas including an infinity pool, fully equipped gymnasium, coworking space, sauna spa, children's area, heated pool and extensive gardens.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Malaga, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Jedzenie i picie
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Térmica Beach I
Malaga, Hiszpania
od
$853,237
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Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
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