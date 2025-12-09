Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Altura Residences

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Welcome to an exclusive collection of five luxury residences in the heart of La Quinta, one of Marbella's most coveted enclaves. Designed by GC Studio and developed by Kasa Developers, this 24-hour boutique gated community with incredible sea views redefines contemporary Mediterranean living through timeless architecture, elegant interiors, and a natural connection to nature.
Each residence has been carefully designed to balance style and comfort, with open-plan layouts, floor-to-ceiling windows, and seamless transitions between indoors and outdoors. Natural light fills every space, highlighting refined finishes, custom kitchens, and spacious living areas that extend onto private terraces with panoramic views of the mountains and the Mediterranean Sea.
Spread over several levels, each villa offers four to five spacious bedrooms, all with private bathrooms and a luxurious master suite with a private terrace. The ground floors feature wellness and leisure spaces, from private gyms and saunas to multipurpose rooms, while rooftop solariums invite you to relax under the Andalusian sky.
Outside, private gardens, sparkling infinity pools, and shaded seating areas create a sanctuary of relaxation and privacy. Within the community, 24/7 security and controlled access ensure peace of mind for every resident.
It is much more than a home; it is a statement of sophistication, comfort, and contemporary elegance. A place where design, nature, and lifestyle come together in perfect harmony.
Lokalizacja na mapie
Benahavis, Hiszpania
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