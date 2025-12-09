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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Las Mesas Collection

Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$790,667
;
10
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ID: 39214
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 754595703
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasteczko
    Estepona
  • Adres
    Viviendas del Sol, Calle Polonia

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Exclusive apartment promotion, which has magnificent facilities, guaranteeing that the acquisition of one of its properties is an exceptional investment. With a fully equipped gym and wellness area, you can enjoy exercise and reflection, while the indoor pool invites owners to enjoy a refreshing dip whatever the weather. Above all, it is a community, with facilities that enable neighbours to socialise by the pool, or chat across sun loungers in the beautifully maintained garden. • 2, 3, and 4-bedroom configurations • Fully equipped gymnasium • SPA • Exterior community pool • Landscaped gardens • South-facing • Sea views • Underground carpark • Storage space • Gated, secure development Contemporary chic design in an unbeatable location. The project is an investment that you cannot miss, with beautiful sea views to enjoy with coffee in hand on its large terrace or contemplate the sunset from its spacious rooftop solarium. With 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartments, there are endless options for permanent residents, those looking for a holiday home or for investors looking for high-yield properties. Each apartment has been carefully designed prioritizing space and natural light, with open-plan living rooms leading to fully equipped American-style kitchens. All apartments have a private bathroom in the master bedroom, as well as direct access to the large terraces from all rooms in the house. The luxurious 4-bedroom duplex penthouses feature stunning rooftop solariums, perfect for enjoying the summer sun or dining with friends and family alongside enviable views. Just a ten-minute walk away you can reach the beaches, awarded with the blue flag of Estepona, thanks to its wide coastlines, considered some of the most beautiful in the area. The famous Promenade is a wonderful place for a walk with children, a morning run or a romantic walk, with stunning views of Africa and the Rock of Gibraltar seemingly almost within reach on the horizon.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Estepona, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Las Mesas Collection
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$790,667
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