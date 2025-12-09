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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Isea Estepona Fase III

Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$481,226
;
17
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ID: 39521
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1971843117
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasteczko
    Estepona
  • Adres
    Avenida Bernardo de Galvez

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Soak up the Mediterranean sun—79 homes designed for enjoyment. 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments, all with large terraces where every sunrise is a spectacle. Choose from: Ground-floor apartments with private gardens, perfect for families or those who love being close to nature. Apartments with large terraces bathed in morning light. Duplex penthouses with a solarium, ideal for those who dream of having the sky as their ceiling. A contemporary, functional design filled with natural light that adapts to your lifestyle. Homes tailored to you. The apparent simplicity of your home’s design does not detract from the quality of the materials used. We believe in sophistication, always choosing the finest materials. Every element, design feature, and material in your new home has been carefully considered to ensure a top-quality home for a lifetime. You’re not just buying a home—you’re getting a lifestyle: Swimming pool for adults and children Fully equipped gym Sauna Social club for sharing good times Green spaces and playgrounds for the little ones In an exceptional location where you’ll find the very best—peace and comfort. Just a few minutes from supermarkets, schools, and healthcare centers. Excellent connections to the A-7 and AP-7 for easy access to the entire Costa del Sol. Just 5 minutes from the best beaches and the vibrant center of Estepona. A privileged setting where every day begins with sunlight, the sea, and a high quality of life. The perfect place to enjoy the Costa del Sol with everything you deserve... and more.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Estepona, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
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