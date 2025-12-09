  1. Realting.com
  2. Hiszpania
  3. Casares
  4. Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Infinity

Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Infinity

Casares, Hiszpania
od
$4,32M
;
20
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39231
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 11969014
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Wioska
    Casares

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
An exclusive designer villa with stunning sea views, an infinity pool, a spa, a cinema, a wine cellar, and five bedrooms. Located in one of the most coveted areas of the coast, near Finca Cortesín, in Casares Costa, this unique villa offers a combination of tranquility, elegance, and comfort. Its modern design, high-quality finishes, and spacious living spaces provide an unparalleled living experience. It is delivered turnkey, fully equipped, and ready to move into. The specially designed cinema room is perfect for enjoying a movie night in your own home. Enjoy maximum comfort, privacy, and a stunning visual experience. The wine cellar is ideal for storing and presenting your favorite wines. A cozy and functional space for lovers of quality and good taste. It features a large, enclosed garage with space for three cars. Secure, elegant, and directly connected to the rest of the house. It is spread over three floors and offers everything you would expect from a dream villa by the sea. The house features four bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, an additional staff room, seven bathrooms, a wine cellar, a spa, a gym, a cinema, and a spacious living room with an open-plan kitchen. Large sliding glass doors ensure a seamless transition between indoors and outdoors, with direct access to the panoramic terrace and infinity pool. Thanks to underfloor heating, an aerothermal system, home automation, and high-quality materials from brands such as Porcelanosa, Daikin, and Grohe, each room offers a comfortable and elegant finish. An elevator, a three-car garage, and a beautiful garden complete the setting. Whether you're relaxing in the spa, enjoying a movie night in the home cinema, or entertaining friends on the panoramic terrace with an outdoor fireplace, you'll experience the best of the Costa del Sol here. The villa is located in the prestigious Finca Camarate development in Casares Costa, between Estepona and Sotogrande. From this elevated location, you'll enjoy panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea, while in just minutes you'll be on the beach or enjoying dinner at the luxurious Finca Cortesín. The area offers a combination of tranquility, nature, and high-end amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, and first-class restaurants.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Casares, Hiszpania
Jedzenie i picie
Transport

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmieniłeś parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa ELYSEA SUITES
Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$1,20M
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Capri
Dos Hermanas, Hiszpania
od
$510,805
Apartamentowiec Mieszkania z widokiem na morze na osiedlu luxe w Fuengirola
Fuengirola, Hiszpania
od
$628,686
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Azure
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$631,396
Apartamentowiec Apartamenty nad Morzem w Zamkniętym Kompleksie w Pilar de la Horadada
Pilar de la Horadada, Hiszpania
od
$462,563
Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Infinity
Casares, Hiszpania
od
$4,32M
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek
Inne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Alhama
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Alhama
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Alhama
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Alhama
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Alhama
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Alhama
Benahavis, Hiszpania
od
$2,95M
Located in the hills of Benahavís, Montemayor occupies an exceptional setting where elevation, nature, and privacy come together harmoniously. Just a few minutes’ drive from Marbella and the coast, yet removed from the noise and density of urban life, it offers a sense of disconnection witho…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa One Bali Villas
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa One Bali Villas
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa One Bali Villas
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa One Bali Villas
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa One Bali Villas
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa One Bali Villas
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa One Bali Villas
Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$2,15M
A collection of luxury villas in a gated complex with one of the best amenities on the Costa del Sol. his is the cornerstone of an exclusive gated villa complex with CCTV surveillance and concierge services in the heart of the Costa del Sol. 19 villas offering high standards of living and …
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Apartamentowiec Nowoczesne Apartamenty Blisko Udogodnień w Esteponie, Malaga
Apartamentowiec Nowoczesne Apartamenty Blisko Udogodnień w Esteponie, Malaga
Apartamentowiec Nowoczesne Apartamenty Blisko Udogodnień w Esteponie, Malaga
Apartamentowiec Nowoczesne Apartamenty Blisko Udogodnień w Esteponie, Malaga
Apartamentowiec Nowoczesne Apartamenty Blisko Udogodnień w Esteponie, Malaga
Pokaż wszystko Apartamentowiec Nowoczesne Apartamenty Blisko Udogodnień w Esteponie, Malaga
Apartamentowiec Nowoczesne Apartamenty Blisko Udogodnień w Esteponie, Malaga
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$522,788
Rok realizacji 2028
Nowoczesne Apartamenty nad Morzem Śródziemnym w Esteponie Estepona to jedna z najbardziej pożądanych lokalizacji na Costa del Sol, znana ze swojej urokliwej starówki, tętniącej życiem mariny oraz ponad dwudziestu kilometrów linii brzegowej z plażami odznaczonymi Błękitną Flagą. Dzięki łagodn…
Agencja
TEKCE Real Estate
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Hiszpania
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
09.12.2025
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
21.11.2025
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
06.10.2025
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
26.09.2025
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
01.09.2025
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
17.07.2025
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
23.10.2024
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
09.08.2024
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje