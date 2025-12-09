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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Ocean View

Ojen, Hiszpania
od
$1,09M
;
20
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ID: 39124
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1930340104
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Sierra de las Nieves
  • Wioska
    Ojen

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
New development consisting of a gated community of private residences, with two and three bedroom flats, including 10 penthouses, each with its own private swimming pool. Within the gardens, there is a beautiful heated swimming pool, a solarium and a covered outdoor kitchen for dining with family and friends. To ensure that your time in residence is as pleasant and hassle-free as possible, a full concierge service is available. For the convenience and security of owners, there are ample underground parking spaces, private storage rooms and 24-hour security with patrols to ensure peace of mind. On the Mediterranean coast, the quality of the outside space is as important as the inside, so we have taken great care, time and effort to ensure that the communal areas are well designed, spacious and secure. All flats face the sea and beautifully landscaped gardens. An attractive 25m heated swimming pool sits alongside a well-equipped solarium with comfortable sun loungers and a cosy covered terrace and kitchen area with barbecue and spacious seating areas. Owners will also benefit from access to the adjacent sports club with gymnasium, tennis and paddle courts, 9-hole par 3 golf course and restaurant (included in the condominium fees). To ensure a carefree property, owners are provided with highly personalised services including property management and maintenance, cleaning and rental management. The concierge can arrange childcare, dining reservations, personal chef, chauffeur and airport pick-up, so that your valuable time runs smoothly. A wide range of activities can be arranged, from cultural visits to cooking classes, golf and tennis, guided walks, boat trips and much more. (*These services are on a fee basis*).

Lokalizacja na mapie

Ojen, Hiszpania
Rekreacja

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Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
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