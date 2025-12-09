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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Ocyan Luxury Villas

Resinera Voladilla, Hiszpania
od
$3,70M
;
13
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 38981
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 659092755
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasteczko
    Estepona
  • Wioska
    Resinera Voladilla

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
New development of 12 luxurious villas located in La Resina - Estepona. Each of these architectural gems will offer a heavenly hideaway that encapsulates the essence of luxury living. All our properties share a commitment to excellence, ensuring that every detail reflects the utmost luxury. From high-end interiors to breathtaking views, each home is a sanctuary of elegance and comfort, providing you with the ultimate living experience. These exclusive villas offer not only a home, but a refuge where every look out the window is a magnificent view of the vast sea that stretches to the horizon. Each villa is a masterpiece designed for those who live for the luxury of space and the tranquility of nature. In the design, light reigns as the protagonist and essential element. The strategic placement of large windows and double-height ceilings makes the space appear limitless and bright. Experience the epitome of contemporary design with our open-plan spaces, complete with top-notch qualities and state-of-the-art features that make each room a statement of grandeur and comfort.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Resinera Voladilla, Hiszpania
Rekreacja

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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Ocyan Luxury Villas
Resinera Voladilla, Hiszpania
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$3,70M
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Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
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