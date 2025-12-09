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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa SALVIA I

San Pedro Alcantara, Hiszpania
od
$1,48M
;
25
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ID: 39299
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 185920414
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasto
    Marbella
  • Miasteczko
    San Pedro Alcantara
  • Adres
    Calle Amor, 2

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Español Español
Imagine waking up every morning in a paradise of comfort and convenience, where all your daily needs are at your fingertips. We present you with a new standard in lifestyle in our unbeatable new project, carefully designed to bring you the best in comfort, functionality and location. At SALVIA, we have fused the practical with the functional to offer you a unique living experience. Salvia is strategically located in the heart of San Pedro ensuring that everything you need is just a few steps away. From supermarkets, stores to pharmacies and medical services, as well as one of the best tennis and paddle tennis clubs in the area, golf courses, restaurants and beach clubs. The apartments will be built with top materials and qualities throughout, open plan living areas illuminated Ranging from 2 to 4 bedrooms, apartments and penthouses, with spacious interiors of up to 195 m2 and fabulous terraces of up to 189 m2, each apartment is a testament to contemporary design and elegance. All the properties will have at least one parking space and store room included in the price and all the apartments are personalizables according to the buyer's taste. Our communal areas are no less impressive, immerse yourself in state-of-the-art facilities such as a dedicated coworking space for the modern professional, EV charging points for the environmentally conscious, indoor heated swimming pool and a fully equipped gym and spa. The complex will be completely gated, with security entrance and control gate. In short, SALVIA stands out as the best project in the area due to its unique and avant-garde design that combines aesthetics and functionality in an exceptional way. Join us and experience a new level of unbeatable living!

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2026

Lokalizacja na mapie

San Pedro Alcantara, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Finanse
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa SALVIA I
San Pedro Alcantara, Hiszpania
od
$1,48M
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