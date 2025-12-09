  1. Realting.com
  2. Hiszpania
  3. Estepona
  4. Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Etherna Homes

Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Etherna Homes

Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$349,259
;
9
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39215
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 801163211
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasteczko
    Estepona

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Residential complex with a contemporary and modern design, which has a total of 135 homes of 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms located in Estepona. The privileged south orientation has allowed the design of bright homes that make the most of the hours of natural light. The first floor homes with beautiful gardens and the penthouses with solarium ideal for enjoying the sun and the incomparable sunsets of Estepona stand out. This complete residential complex is completed with spectacular communal areas consisting of a swimming pool with solarium, gym and gardens with native species. All of this is integrated into a gated complex to ensure the security and privacy of its neighbors. The privileged south orientation has made it possible to design bright homes that make the most of the hours of natural light. Its large windows offer spectacular views and connect the homes with the beauty of the landscape. Exceptional living rooms have been created that lose themselves in the horizon and increase the sensation of spaciousness and luminosity. The exclusive residential complex is completed with pleasant common areas: swimming pool with solarium, gym, putting green, zen areas and gardens with native species that transmit the beauty of living in a unique place like Estepona. The residential is integrated in a gated community to ensure the security and privacy of its neighbors, with a security checkpoint.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Estepona, Hiszpania
Jedzenie i picie
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmieniłeś parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Australy Aures II
Resinera Voladilla, Hiszpania
od
$750,849
Apartamentowiec Rezydencje z Widokiem na Morze w Otoczeniu Natury w Esteponie
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$1,26M
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa La Cala Sunset
Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$397,040
Apartamentowiec Piękne Apartamenty z Wnętrzami Pełnymi Słońca w Benalmádena Málaga
Benalmadena, Hiszpania
od
$1,24M
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Navigolf Suites 2
Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$489,189
Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Etherna Homes
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$349,259
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek
Inne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Royal Palms Mijas IV-2
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Royal Palms Mijas IV-2
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Royal Palms Mijas IV-2
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Royal Palms Mijas IV-2
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Royal Palms Mijas IV-2
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Royal Palms Mijas IV-2
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Royal Palms Mijas IV-2
Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$1,48M
Apartments and penthouses from 1 to 3 bedrooms located in La Cala de Mijas with spectacular sea views. This new development is located on the top of the hill above Mijas Costa. The key point is the communal areas of the complex which are second to none. With ample space to relax in the sun…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Shanti - STUPA
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Shanti - STUPA
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Shanti - STUPA
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Shanti - STUPA
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Shanti - STUPA
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Shanti - STUPA
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Shanti - STUPA
Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$2,20M
Where Comfort Meets Elegance Perched to capture sweeping south-facing views, this villa combines contemporary design with effortless comfort. Every detail is thoughtfully crafted to maximize sunlight, privacy, and breathtaking vistas, creating a home where convenience and serenity coexist. …
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Rayos del Sol Apartments
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Rayos del Sol Apartments
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Rayos del Sol Apartments
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Rayos del Sol Apartments
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Rayos del Sol Apartments
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Rayos del Sol Apartments
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Rayos del Sol Apartments
Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$648,460
Discover a new residential complex in a beautiful location in Mijas, Spain, where only 36 apartments are available, ensuring an atmosphere of privacy and tranquility. Each apartment offers stunning sea views. The infrastructure of this urbanization is designed to provide everything necessar…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Hiszpania
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
09.12.2025
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
21.11.2025
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
06.10.2025
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
26.09.2025
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
01.09.2025
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
17.07.2025
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
23.10.2024
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
09.08.2024
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje