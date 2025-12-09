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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Artemisa

Fuengirola, Hiszpania
od
$419,793
;
19
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39209
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 901068757
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasteczko
    Fuengirola
  • Adres
    N 340

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
New residential development located in the peaceful and well-established area of Los Pacos, in Fuengirola, just 900 metres from the sea, 20 minutes by car from Málaga city centre and only 10 minutes from the airport. Enjoy a Mediterranean lifestyle with all essential services within easy reach, including sports facilities, top-quality healthcare and educational centres, shops, and excellent transport connections. The project comprises 66 one- and two-bedroom homes designed to offer space, natural light, and functionality. Each property features open-plan living areas, fully fitted integrated kitchens, and sunny private terraces with magnificent views. Every home has been carefully designed to blend elegance, comfort, and efficiency, adapting perfectly to your lifestyle. The penthouses stand out for their generous interiors extending onto large terraces, creating a unique living experience with panoramic views and exceptional privacy. High-quality finishes ensure outstanding comfort and excellence in every detail. The residential complex also offers superb communal areas focused on wellbeing, including a swimming pool, year-round sauna, and a fully equipped 100 m² gym, all within a modern and thoughtfully designed setting. In addition, the development benefits from a gated private security system, providing comprehensive protection and complete peace of mind. A unique opportunity to live or invest in one of the most up-and-coming areas of the Costa del Sol. A home where each day begins with the light of the Mediterranean and ends with the peace and tranquillity you have always sought. Discover the perfect balance between quality, location, and lifestyle… and take the step towards the life you truly deserve.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Fuengirola, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
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