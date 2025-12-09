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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Cerquilla 57A

San Pedro Alcantara, Hiszpania
od
$5,40M
;
9
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ID: 39172
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1144520797
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasto
    Marbella
  • Miasteczko
    San Pedro Alcantara
  • Adres
    Calle Osa Mayor

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
This stunning modern villa is a masterpiece in construction, promising a harmonious blend of contemporary design and natural beauty. Catching the eye with its striking architecture, the villa showcases the use of natural materials that blend seamlessly with its lush surroundings. Situated on a spacious plot in the heart of the Golf Valley, the property enjoys breathtaking sea views, a manicured garden and ample outdoor leisure spaces, including a private swimming pool, a stylish outdoor kitchen and generous terraces designed for al fresco dining and relaxation. Inside, the villa offers immaculate interior design that balances aesthetics with practicality. The open-plan kitchen, lounge and dining room are designed to create a sense of fluidity, while floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors allow for a seamless connection to the outdoors. The upper floor houses the master suite, with an elegant dressing room and en-suite bathroom, and the guest bedrooms, which prioritise comfort and privacy. Meanwhile, the ground floor is dedicated to indulgent living, with a spacious garage, entertainment room, home office, and state-of-the-art spa and gym. Located in the prestigious and peaceful community of La Cerquilla, this villa guarantees privacy and security, while being conveniently close to essential amenities, international schools and the lively marina of Puerto Banús. A truly exceptional property, offering an unrivalled lifestyle in one of Marbella's most sought-after locations.

Lokalizacja na mapie

San Pedro Alcantara, Hiszpania

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Cerquilla 57A
San Pedro Alcantara, Hiszpania
od
$5,40M
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Lagune Homes kompleks mieszkalny znajduje się w Calpe, w pobliżu rezerwatu przyrody Las Salinas i zaledwie kilka minut spacerem od słynnej plaży La Fossa, a także 10 minut spacerem od Arenal Beach. Dwa piętrowe budynki z oryginalną architekturą oferują nowe dwu- i trzypokojowe apartamenty, k…
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