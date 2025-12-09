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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Paradise

Benahavis, Hiszpania
od
$4,55M
;
20
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ID: 39341
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 185144703
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Wioska
    Benahavis
  • Adres
    Avenida Benahavis

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Welcome to the villa of your dreams in the prestigious area of Paraíso Alto in Benahavís, where luxury and sophistication meet modern comforts. This exquisite new build villa presents a harmonious blend of architectural brilliance, innovative technology and impeccable design. Set on a plot of 1,915 m², this villa boasts a living space distributed over three levels. With 6 elegantly decorated bedrooms and 6 luxurious bathrooms, including a guest toilet, this villa effortlessly accommodates both family and guests. The villa features double height windows and glass doors that flood the interiors with natural light, creating a seamless connection between indoors and outdoors. Spacious living and dining rooms, perfect for lavish gatherings or intimate family gatherings. Adjacent to this space is a state-of-the-art American-style kitchen, equipped with high-end appliances that promise culinary excellence. Descending to the lower level, a world of leisure and relaxation awaits. You will find a wine cellar, a fully equipped gymnasium, a relaxing spa and a rejuvenating sauna. Outside, a magnificent pool takes center stage, complete with a captivating waterfall. The pool surface is adorned with a special Indonesian stone that not only gives it an exquisite aesthetic but also purifies the water, reflecting a commitment to both luxury and sustainability. Elevator access allows effortless movement between floors, while a guest bedroom, laundry room, pantry, and dressing room cater to your every need. The private underground garage can accommodate up to three vehicles, ensuring security and accessibility. The villa features a digital video intercom system, air conditioning, and underfloor heating. It integrates seamlessly with a Smart Home system, allowing you to effortlessly control various aspects of your abode. An iconic glass fireplace serves as both a functional heat source and an artistic centerpiece. Built-in wardrobes provide ample storage space while maintaining the villa's elegant aesthetic. Surrounded by the lush landscapes of Paraíso Alto, this villa enjoys proximity to several world-class golf courses, satisfying the desires of golf enthusiasts. In particular, the villa boasts an excellent "A" rating for energy efficiency, embodying a commitment to sustainability and responsible living, as it implements a solar panel system that provides the villa with an alternative source of energy. And it is just a short drive from the vibrant nightlife of Puerto Banús, private schools, and supermarkets.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Benahavis, Hiszpania
Jedzenie i picie
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Paradise
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