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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Acqua Gardens

Bel Air, Hiszpania
od
$596,811
;
19
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39317
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1366363143
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasteczko
    Estepona
  • Wioska
    Bel Air
  • Adres
    Autovia del Mediterraneo

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
New apartment promotion in Estepona. In the New Golden Mile, the coastal area between Estepona and San Pedro de Alcántara, this project offers contemporary-style apartments and penthouses in a location close to all types of services, such as educational centers, supermarkets, shops, restaurants, sports areas, and entertainment options. It is just a few minutes from Puerto Banús, Benahavís, and Estepona, near the beach and numerous golf courses. It consists of 95 apartments with 2, 3, and 4 bedrooms, featuring spacious terraces and private gardens on the ground floor. The community offers security access, private parking and storage, expansive landscaped gardens, an elegant swimming pool with a solarium area, a professional gym with changing rooms, and work and meeting areas with a café and terrace. The properties include large windows, high-quality materials, and fully equipped kitchens, making this one of the most interesting new developments on the current market. Various sizes and designs are available, further increasing the range of options and the ability to meet different tastes and needs. It is also possible to customize your home through some standard and tailored modifications. It is a gated and secure community with common areas designed to maximize leisure time with family and friends.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Bel Air, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Finanse
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Acqua Gardens
Bel Air, Hiszpania
od
$596,811
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Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
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