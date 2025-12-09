Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Zenity Indigo

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This excellent premium promotion with terraces and sea views offers a total of 33 homes with 2, 3, and 4 bedrooms developed in a low-rise building to maintain greater aesthetics and privacy tailored to your needs in one of the best areas of Estepona. The residences feature spacious interiors, large terraces, spectacular views, community areas, landscaped spaces, swimming pools, a gym, and a club area.
It represents the perfect blend of living in a natural environment while enjoying the convenience of being just a step away from the urban center. From your splendid terrace, you will wake up with the sea breeze on your face and see the African coast unfolding on the horizon on clear westerly days.
The rooms are flexible and designed for your enjoyment, offering different layouts that allow you to live comfortably without space being an issue.
The location is in a privileged setting, with good connections for both private and public transport, just a few meters from the A-7 motorway, multiple pedestrian access points to Arena Beach, one of the quietest beaches in the area, and 60 minutes from two airports, Malaga and Gibraltar.
The area offers all the services you need around you, very close to the beach, shopping areas, and dining options, with a wide gastronomic offer and only 5 minutes from the Marina.
Lokalizacja na mapie
Estepona, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Rekreacja
Kalkulator hipoteczny
Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
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