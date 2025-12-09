Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Boutique Project

New boutique development of only 16 modern apartments with sea views in La Cala de Mijas. In this select community, there is every opportunity to express yourself and create a custom home, designed and designed to your needs and preferences. Available options include the ability to choose floor and wall covering color and other materials, accessories for stylistic details, configurations and your choice of amenities. This project is a harmonious combination of modern comfort and Mediterranean charm: the very embodiment of what a 21st century Costa del Sol property should be, as it features a communal infinity pool with beach entrance, a gym equipped with the latest technology. Latest generation machines, and complete bodybuilding equipment, a fitness system in an endless pool, everything you need to tone your body or de-stress, and a multipurpose room with a wine cellar to collect your own bottles since you will have your display case. . A modern, contemporary design needed to blend with our Danish (or Scandinavian) roots and focus on "hygge" (read: cozy), creating comfortable spaces that combined indoor and outdoor living and provided maximum exposure to the incredible views of the Mediterranean. Within this private community, peace, comfort and relaxation in a setting close to everything you could want. The project overlooks the golf valley of La Cala de Mijas, a privileged location on the Costa del Sol. It is just 6 minutes drive from the beach, 2 minutes drive from Calanova Golf and 10 minutes drive from La Cala Resort.